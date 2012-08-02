Small Animal Surgery

Theresa (Terry) W. Fossum is the Vice President for Research and Strategic Initiatives and a Professor of Veterinary Surgery at Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ. She was appointed as a special assistant to the Secretary of Energy in October 2017 to assist the Department of Energy in developing its STEM and Workforce Initiatives. Dr. Fossum graduated from Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1982. After completing an internship at Santa Cruz Veterinary Hospital the following year, she went on to do a surgery residency and Master’s degree at the Ohio State University. She received board certification in Surgery (ACVS) in 1987 and joined the faculty at Texas A&M University (TAMU) later that year, where she eventually held an Endowed Chair in Veterinary Surgery. In 1992, she completed a PhD in Veterinary Microbiology. Dr. Fossum is a world renowned veterinary surgeon and was the founder and served as the Clinical Director of the Michael E. DeBakey Institute at TAMU. She has presented thousands of hours of continuing education in the US and worldwide and in 2007 was named “Continuing Education Presenter of the Year” at the Western Veterinary Conference. Additionally, she has mentored numerous surgery residents and graduate students throughout her career. Dr. Fossum is a previous recipient of the Wiley Distinguished Professor of Veterinary Medicine Award and the Carl J. Norden Distinguished Teacher Award at Texas A&M University. Dr. Fossum has authored or co-authored over 100 manuscripts in refereed journals. In 2004, she received the Texas Society for Biomedical Research Award in recognition and appreciation for her many years of dedicated service to the science, research and medical communities in the State of Texas. She is a Distinguished Alumnus at The Ohio State University and received the Texas A&M University System “Innovator of the Year Award”. She currently serves on the Board of Directors at WVC and is a Trustee of the American Veterinary Medical Association.