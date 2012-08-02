Small Animal Surgery
4th Edition
Description
The fourth edition of Small Animal Surgery serves as a one-stop resource for authoritative information on all aspects of small animal surgery. Coverage includes basic procedures such as spays, castrations, and declaws, as well as more advanced surgeries like craniotomy, ventral slots, and lung lobectomy. New contributors bring a fresh perspective and discuss the latest advances in key areas such as imaging modalities, regenerative medicine, minimally invasive surgery, and neurology. Access to a companion website provides a fully searchable version of the book, bi-monthly content updates, videos, aftercare instructions, case presentations, and a fracture planner.
Key Features
- Well illustrated, step-by-step instructions for surgical techniques provide quick reference to practical how-to information in emergency and clinical situations.
- Coverage of cutting-edge imaging techniques, including radiographs, CT, MRI, and digital imaging, explores the most useful imaging modalities for demonstrating areas of surgical concern.
- Access to the continually updated companion website for the life of this edition includes:
- Bi-monthly content updates provide cutting-edge information on surgery developments
- Video clips of step-by-step surgical procedures
- Customizable and printable aftercare instructions
- Interactive Fracture Planner
- Case presentations
- Neurosurgery video clips
- References linked to PubMed
- Over 1500 full color images offer exceptionally clear representations of anatomy and currently accepted surgical techniques, including approaches and closure.
- Anesthesia Protocols offer easy access to recommendations for anesthetizing animals with particular diseases or disorders.
- Notes boxes call attention to specific data, offering at-a-glance access to key information.
Table of Contents
Part I: General Surgical Principles
- Principles of Surgical Asepsis
- Sterilization and Disinfection
- Surgical Facilities, Equipment, and Personnel and Care and Maintenance of the Surgical Environment
- Preoperative and Intraoperative Care of the Surgical Patient
- Preparation of the Operative Site
- Preparation of the Surgical Team
- Surgical Instrumentation
- Biomaterials, Suturing, and Suture Patterns
- Surgical Infections and Antibiotic Selection
- Nutritional Management of the Surgical Patient
- Fundamentals of Physical Rehabilitation
- Perioperative Multimodal Analgesic Therapy
- Principles of Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapy
- Advanced Imaging for Surgeons
- Surgery of the Integumentary System
- Surgery of the Eye
- Surgery of the Ear
- Surgery of the Abdominal Cavity
- Surgery of the Digestive System
- Surgery of the Liver
- Surgery of the Extrahepatic Biliary System
- Surgery of the Endocrine System
- Surgery of the Hemolymphatic System
- Surgery of the Kidney and Ureter
- Surgery of the Bladder and Urethra
- Surgery of the Reproductive and Genital Systems
- Surgery of the Cardiovascular System
- Surgery of the Upper Respiratory System
- Surgery of the Lower Respiratory System: Lungs and Thoracic Wall
- Surgery of the Lower Respiratory System: Pleural Cavity and Diaphragm
- Fundamentals of Orthopedic Surgery and Fracture Management
- Management of Specific Fractures
- Diseases of the Joints
- Management of Muscle and Tendon Injury or Disease
- Other Diseases of Bones and Joints
- Neurodiagnostic Overview for the Small Animal Surgeon
- Neurologic Examination and Relevant Neuroanatomy
- Surgery of the Brain
- Surgery of the Cervical Spine
- Surgery of the Thoracolumbar Spine
- Surgery of the Cauda Equina
- Nonsurgical Disorders of the Brain and Spine
- Peripheral Nervous System Disorders
Part II: Soft Tissue Surgery
Part III: Orthopedics
Part IV: Neurosurgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 2nd August 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323171212
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323100793
About the Author
Theresa Fossum
Theresa (Terry) W. Fossum is the Vice President for Research and Strategic Initiatives and a Professor of Veterinary Surgery at Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ. She was appointed as a special assistant to the Secretary of Energy in October 2017 to assist the Department of Energy in developing its STEM and Workforce Initiatives. Dr. Fossum graduated from Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1982. After completing an internship at Santa Cruz Veterinary Hospital the following year, she went on to do a surgery residency and Master’s degree at the Ohio State University. She received board certification in Surgery (ACVS) in 1987 and joined the faculty at Texas A&M University (TAMU) later that year, where she eventually held an Endowed Chair in Veterinary Surgery. In 1992, she completed a PhD in Veterinary Microbiology. Dr. Fossum is a world renowned veterinary surgeon and was the founder and served as the Clinical Director of the Michael E. DeBakey Institute at TAMU. She has presented thousands of hours of continuing education in the US and worldwide and in 2007 was named “Continuing Education Presenter of the Year” at the Western Veterinary Conference. Additionally, she has mentored numerous surgery residents and graduate students throughout her career. Dr. Fossum is a previous recipient of the Wiley Distinguished Professor of Veterinary Medicine Award and the Carl J. Norden Distinguished Teacher Award at Texas A&M University. Dr. Fossum has authored or co-authored over 100 manuscripts in refereed journals. In 2004, she received the Texas Society for Biomedical Research Award in recognition and appreciation for her many years of dedicated service to the science, research and medical communities in the State of Texas. She is a Distinguished Alumnus at The Ohio State University and received the Texas A&M University System “Innovator of the Year Award”. She currently serves on the Board of Directors at WVC and is a Trustee of the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Theresa Welch Fossum, DVM, MS, PhD, Diplomate ACVS,Vice President of Research and Strategic Initiatives,Professor of Veterinary Surgery,Midwestern University,Glendale, AZ 85308