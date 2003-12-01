Small Animal Surgery Secrets

I. GENERAL CONCEPTS

1. Wound Healing

2. Control of Infection

3. Shock

4. Anesthesia

5. Perioperative Pain Management

6. Physical Therapy

7. Perioperative Nutrition

8. Dressings and External Coaptation

9. Monitoring the Postoperative Patient

10. Sutures, Staples, and Adhesives

11. Laser Surgery

12. Minimally Invasive Surgery

13. Arthroscopy

II. SOFT TISSUE SURGERY

14. Skin Grafts

15. Skin Flaps,

16. Management of Burn Wounds

17. Nasopharyngeal Diseases

18. Ear Canal Resection, Ablation, and Bulla Osteotomy

19. Salivary Gland Diseases

20. Brachycephalic Syndrome

21. Laryngeal Paralysis

22. Tracheostomy

23. Tracheal Resection and Anastomosis

24. Thyroid Tumors

25. Parathyroid Tumors

26. Pulmonary Lobectomy

27. Chylothorax

28. Thoracic Wall Resection and Reconstruction

29. Patent Ductus Arteriosus

30. Cardiac Valvular Surgeries

31. Persistent Right Aortic Arch,

32. Pericardectomy

33. Esophageal Foreign Bodies

34. Diaphragmatic Hernias

35. Hepatic Lobectomy

36. Portosystemic Shunts

37. Biliary Surgery

38. Gastric Dilatation – Volvulus

39. Gastrointestinal Foreign Bodies

40. Gastric Outflow Obstruction

41. Intussusception

42. Intestinal Volvulus

43. Peritonitis

44. Megacolon

45. Rectal Tumors

46. Perianal Fistulae

47. Perineal Hernia

48. Anal Sac Disease

49. Adrenalectomy

50. Pancreatectomy

51. Splenectomy

52. Renal Neoplasia and Calculi

53. Ectopic Ureters

54. Ureteral Tears and Calculi

55. Urinary Bladder Calculi and Neoplasia

56. Urethrostomies

57. Pyometra

58. Episiotomy and Episioplasty

59. Mastectomy

60. Prostatic Disease

61. Ectopic and Neoplastic Testicles

III. ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY

62. Principles of Fracture Repair

63. Mandibular and Maxillary Fractures

64. Fractures of the Scapula

65. Fractures of the Humerus

66. Fractures of the Radius and Ulna

67. Traumatic Injuries of the Carpus and Metacarpus

68. Pelvic Fractures

69. Fractures of the Femur

70. Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula

71. Traumatic Injuries of the Tarsus and Metatarsus

72. Physeal Fractures

73. Orthopedic Complications

74. Growth Deformities

75. Bone Grafting

76. Developmental Bone Diseases

77. Osteochondrosis

78. Elbow Dysplasia

79. Hip Dysplasia

80. Traumatic Joint Luxations

81. Patellar Luxations

82. Cruciate Ligament Injuries

83. Meniscectomy

84. Tendon Injuries

85. Traumatic Myopathies

86. Arthrodesis

87. Osteomyelitis

88. Osteoarthritis

IV. NEUROSURGERY

89. Intervertebral Disc Disease

90. Discospondylitis

91. Cervical Vertebral Instability

92. Vertebral Fractures and Luxations

93. Neoplasms of the Spine

94. Lumbosacral Disease

95. Peripheral Nerve Surgery

96. Brain Tumors

V. ONCOLOGIC SURGERY

97. Principles of Oncologic Surgery

98. Bone Tumors

99. Soft Tissue Sarcomas

100. Oral Tumors

101. Cutaneous and Subcutaneous Tumors

VI. ORAL SURGERY

102. Exodontia

103. Palatal Defects

VII. VETERINARY SURGERY AS A SPECIALTY

104. Academic Versus Private Practice

105. Surgeons in Industry