Morgan’s Small Animal Practice Client Handouts combines a book and CD-ROM to include 450 educational handouts that cover everything your clients need to know about their pet’s condition. Content ranges from basic descriptions of illnesses and frequent signs to preventive measures and expected outcomes, all on a single page. Give your clients an educational resource to help them understand what their pet’s illness is, how it will affect the animal’s regular routine (as well as their own), and when they need to contact the veterinary office for consultation.