A practical reference for the general veterinary clinician, Small Animal Pediatrics: The First 12 Months of Life compiles into a single location the latest information in the rapidly developing field of canine and feline pediatrics. Editors Michael Peterson, DVM, MS, and Michelle Kutzler, DVM, PhD, DACT are joined by more than 40 expert contributors in providing coverage from prenatal care to one year of age. For ease of use, the text is divided into four sections. A General Considerations section opens the book by covering prenatal care of the bitch and queen, birth, normal physical examinations, growth, husbandry, nutrition, care of orphans, neonatal mortality, behavior, emergency and critical care, and immunology. The second section, Common Infectious Diseases, covers bacterial, viral, fungal, rickettsial, and parasitic infections. The third section describes diagnostic and therapeutic approaches to the young patient including radiology, ultrasound, aesthetic and surgical considerations, pain management, pharmacology, and clinical pathology. Finally, the fourth section covers a variety of organ systems with discussions on normal development, congenital conditions, and acquired diseases. The text also includes information that is usually difficult to find, including a pediatric formulary, care of orphan puppies, clinical pathology values, prenatal care, and normal growth and development guidelines. This book will be a significant asset to any veterinary library!