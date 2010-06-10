Small Animal Pediatrics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416048893, 9781455757565

Small Animal Pediatrics

1st Edition

The First 12 Months of Life

Authors: Michael Peterson Michelle Kutzler
eBook ISBN: 9781455757565
eBook ISBN: 9781437701951
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416048893
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th June 2010
Page Count: 544
Description

A practical reference for the general veterinary clinician, Small Animal Pediatrics: The First 12 Months of Life compiles into a single location the latest information in the rapidly developing field of canine and feline pediatrics. Editors Michael Peterson, DVM, MS, and Michelle Kutzler, DVM, PhD, DACT are joined by more than 40 expert contributors in providing coverage from prenatal care to one year of age. For ease of use, the text is divided into four sections. A General Considerations section opens the book by covering prenatal care of the bitch and queen, birth, normal physical examinations, growth, husbandry, nutrition, care of orphans, neonatal mortality, behavior, emergency and critical care, and immunology. The second section, Common Infectious Diseases, covers bacterial, viral, fungal, rickettsial, and parasitic infections. The third section describes diagnostic and therapeutic approaches to the young patient including radiology, ultrasound, aesthetic and surgical considerations, pain management, pharmacology, and clinical pathology. Finally, the fourth section covers a variety of organ systems with discussions on normal development, congenital conditions, and acquired diseases. The text also includes information that is usually difficult to find, including a pediatric formulary, care of orphan puppies, clinical pathology values, prenatal care, and normal growth and development guidelines. This book will be a significant asset to any veterinary library!

Key Features

  • Offers a practical, clinically oriented resource for the unique diagnostic and treatment challenges posed by pediatric and juvenile animal patients.
  • Includes comprehensive coverage of all special problems encountered in pet management from birth through the first 12 months of life.
  • Provides clear, step-by-step guidelines for important clinical procedures and techniques for the most vulnerable of small animal patients.
  • Covers procedures such as intraosseous catheterization and fluid therapy, venipuncture, and tube feeding.
  • Includes guidelines for designing and implementing a successful pediatric wellness program tailored to your own practice.
  • Discusses infectious diseases in young animals, zoonotic potential, and human public health concerns.
  • Provides key new information on puppy and kitten behavioral development including guidance for prevention and intervention for problem behaviors, the leading cause of pet euthanasia.
  • Includes guidelines for kennel and cattery health management as well as shelter medicine health considerations.
  • Discusses controversial health and ethical issues in veterinary pediatrics, such as ear cropping, tail docking, declawing, and early spay/neuter surgery (including both pro and con positions).
  • Includes the latest recommendations for nutritional care of healthy and "special needs" puppies and kittens as well as the post-parturient and nursing dam.
  • Offers an easy-to-use, well-organized format for quick and easy access to the most relevant information.

Table of Contents

Section I: General Considerations

  1. Prenatal Care of the Bitch and Queen

  2. Birth and the First 24 Hours

  3. History and Physical Examination of the Neonate

  4. History and Physical Examination of the Weanling and Adolescent

  5. Growth

  6. Husbandry of the Neonate

  7. Standards of Care in Pediatrics

  8. Nutritional Requirements and Feeding of Growing Puppies and Kittens

  9. Care of the Orphaned Puppy and Kitten

  10. Emergency and Critical Care Issues

  11. Neonatal and Pediatric Mortality

  12. Feline Behavioral Development

  13. Canine Behavioral Development

  14. Immunologic Development and Immunization

    15. Section II: Common Infectious Diseases in Puppies and Kittens

  15. Bacterial Infections

  16. Viral Infections

  17. Fungal Infections

  18. Diseases Formerly Known as Rickettsial: The Rickettsioses, Ehrlichioses, Anaplasmoses, and Neorickettsial and Coxiella Infections

  19. Parasitic and Protozoal Diseases

  20. Approach to the Febrile Patient

    21. Section III: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Approaches to the Pediatric Patient

  21. Radiographic Considerations of the Young Patient

  22. Ultrasonography of the Young Patient

  23. Anesthesia in the Pediatric Patient

  24. Surgical Considerations in the Young Patient

  25. Pediatric Fracture Management

  26. Pain Assessment and Management

  27. Pharmacological Considerations in the Young Patient

  28. Toxicological Considerations in the Young Patient

  29. Effective Use of a Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory

  30. Clinical Chemistry of the Puppy and Kitten

  31. Postmortem Examination of the Puppy and Kitten

    32. Section IV: Systematic Clinical Approach to Diagnosis and Treatment of Pediatric Conditions

  32. The Cardiovascular System

  33. The Hematologic and Lymphoid Systems

  34. The Respiratory System

  35. Dentistry and the Oral Cavity

  36. The Gastrointestinal Tract

  37. The Liver, Biliary Tract, and Exocrine Pancreas

  38. The Urinary System

  39. The Reproductive Tract

  40. The Neurologic System

  41. The Skin and Ear

  42. The Musculoskeletal System

  43. The Eye

  44. Clinical Approach to Nutritional Conditions

  45. The Endocrine System

  46. Selected Zoonotic Diseases: Puppies and Kittens

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455757565
eBook ISBN:
9781437701951
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416048893

About the Author

Michael Peterson

Affiliations and Expertise

Reid Veterinary Hospital, Albany, OR, USA

Michelle Kutzler

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, College of Veterinary Medicine, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR, USA

