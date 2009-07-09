Small Animal Oncology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702028007, 9780702042508

Small Animal Oncology

1st Edition

An Introduction

Authors: Susan North Tania Banks
eBook ISBN: 9780702042508
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702028007
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 9th July 2009
Page Count: 304
Description

A highly practical guide suitable for in-clinic reference, Small Animal Oncology has been designed for maximum ease of use and accessibility of information. Whilst giving clear and up-to-date briefing for the busy practitioner, it also is a valuable resource to the student with a special interest in oncology. This Introduction gives an overview of cancer biology and explains the principles of available therapies. There is up to date discussion on new and developing techniques and treatments, and guidance on when these are indicated. The book covers all common, most less common and some rare aspects of small animal oncology.

Key Features

  • accompanying Evolve website includes over 20 clinical cases to try your knowledge
  • all-round practical, useful, every day essential guide to small animal oncology
  • schematic approach gives quick access to information when you need it
  • explains biology and the basic principles as well as indicating treatment options

About the Author

Susan North

Medical Oncologist, Veterinary Referrals in Cancer and Critical Care, Laindon, Essex, UK; RCVS Recognized Specialist in Oncology; European Specialist in Internal Medicine & Medical Oncology

Tania Banks

Specialist Small Animal Surgeon, Brisbane Veterinary Specialist Centre, Albany Creek, Australia; Fellow of the Australian College of Veterinary Surgeons

