A highly practical guide suitable for in-clinic reference, Small Animal Oncology has been designed for maximum ease of use and accessibility of information. Whilst giving clear and up-to-date briefing for the busy practitioner, it also is a valuable resource to the student with a special interest in oncology. This Introduction gives an overview of cancer biology and explains the principles of available therapies. There is up to date discussion on new and developing techniques and treatments, and guidance on when these are indicated. The book covers all common, most less common and some rare aspects of small animal oncology.