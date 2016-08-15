Small Animal Obesity, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323462709, 9780323462914

Small Animal Obesity, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 46-5

1st Edition

Authors: Amy Farcas Kathryn Michel
eBook ISBN: 9780323462914
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462709
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th August 2016
This issue, guest edited by Kathryn Michel and Amy Farcas, focuses on Small Animal Obesity. Article topics include: Scope of the Problem/Perception by Owners/Vets; Physiology; New Areas of Research; Metabolic Effects of Obesity/Interaction with Endocrine Diseases; Impact on Cardio/Respiratory Disease; Impact on Ortho/Neuro Disease; Nutritional Assessment; Treatment-diet; Treatment- Environment/Behavior Modification; and more!

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Authors

Amy Farcas Author

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Veterinary Medicine University of Pennsylvania

Kathryn Michel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

