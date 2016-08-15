Small Animal Obesity, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 46-5
1st Edition
Authors: Amy Farcas Kathryn Michel
eBook ISBN: 9780323462914
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462709
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th August 2016
Description
This issue, guest edited by Kathryn Michel and Amy Farcas, focuses on Small Animal Obesity. Article topics include: Scope of the Problem/Perception by Owners/Vets; Physiology; New Areas of Research; Metabolic Effects of Obesity/Interaction with Endocrine Diseases; Impact on Cardio/Respiratory Disease; Impact on Ortho/Neuro Disease; Nutritional Assessment; Treatment-diet; Treatment- Environment/Behavior Modification; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 15th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462914
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323462709
About the Authors
Amy Farcas Author
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Veterinary Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Kathryn Michel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.