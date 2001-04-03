Small Animal Nutrition

Components of food: Water; Protein; Fats (and oils); Carbohydrates; Dietry fibre; Vitamins; Minerals; Antioxidants; Energy: What is energy?; Calculating energy requirements; Energy requirements in sickness; Energy requirements in health; Energy content of food; Palatability and acceptability; Types of food: Home-made diets; Proprietary diets; Labelling of proprietary foods; Comparisons between different foods; Variety; Supplements; Feeding dogs and cats: Feeding recommendations; Body condition score; Feeding the healthy dog and cat; Timing of meals; Feeding sick or injured dogs and cats; Forced or artificial feeding; Parenteral feeding; Lifestage foods: Growth phase; Adult phase; Pregnancy and lactation; Neonates; Geriatric phase; The gut as an ecosystem: Probiotics; Prebiotics; Fatty acids and eicosanoids; Clinical nutrition: Body systems; Obesity: Starvation; Critical care nutrition; Cancer cachexia; Skeletal disease; Neuromuscular disease; Disorders of the integument; Food intolerance and sensitivity; Exclusion diets; Cardiovascular disease; The digestive system; The pancreas; The liver; Reproductive disease; The urinary system; The endocrine system; Small furries: Selective feeding; Rabbits; Rodents; Chinchillas; Chipmunks; Gerbils; Guinea-pigs; Hamsters; Mice and rats; Ferrets; Hand rearing small furries; Pre- and post-op feeding; Owner compliance