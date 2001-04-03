Small Animal Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
- covers the essentials of nutrition in an impartial and lighthearted way user-friendly layout makes animal nutrition interesting and fun, helping students easily understand the principles of nutrition includes excellent section on the nutritional needs of small furries with previously unpublished material essential reading for every veterinary undergraduate and veterinary nurse deals with all areas covered in the City & Guilds Small Animal Nutrition Certificate
Table of Contents
Components of food: Water; Protein; Fats (and oils); Carbohydrates; Dietry fibre; Vitamins; Minerals; Antioxidants; Energy: What is energy?; Calculating energy requirements; Energy requirements in sickness; Energy requirements in health; Energy content of food; Palatability and acceptability; Types of food: Home-made diets; Proprietary diets; Labelling of proprietary foods; Comparisons between different foods; Variety; Supplements; Feeding dogs and cats: Feeding recommendations; Body condition score; Feeding the healthy dog and cat; Timing of meals; Feeding sick or injured dogs and cats; Forced or artificial feeding; Parenteral feeding; Lifestage foods: Growth phase; Adult phase; Pregnancy and lactation; Neonates; Geriatric phase; The gut as an ecosystem: Probiotics; Prebiotics; Fatty acids and eicosanoids; Clinical nutrition: Body systems; Obesity: Starvation; Critical care nutrition; Cancer cachexia; Skeletal disease; Neuromuscular disease; Disorders of the integument; Food intolerance and sensitivity; Exclusion diets; Cardiovascular disease; The digestive system; The pancreas; The liver; Reproductive disease; The urinary system; The endocrine system; Small furries: Selective feeding; Rabbits; Rodents; Chinchillas; Chipmunks; Gerbils; Guinea-pigs; Hamsters; Mice and rats; Ferrets; Hand rearing small furries; Pre- and post-op feeding; Owner compliance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 187
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 3rd April 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038211
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750645751
About the Author
Sandie Agar
Affiliations and Expertise
Head Nurse, Acorn Veterinary Group, West Yorkshire, UK