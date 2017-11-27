Small Animal Medical Differential Diagnosis
3rd Edition
A Book of Lists
Authors: Mark Thompson
Paperback ISBN: 9780323498302
eBook ISBN: 9780323569545
eBook ISBN: 9780323567978
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th November 2017
Page Count: 416
Description
Get instant access to the critical data you need to make accurate diagnoses and effectively plan treatment. Small Animal Medical Differential Diagnosis, 3rd Edition combines over 400 expert resources and boils them down into one easy-to-use reference covering the differential diagnosis, etiology, clinical signs, and relevant laboratory abnormalities of the most common conditions you will encounter in dogs and cats. And because of its pocket size and intuitive organization, you can have it on hand as a quick consultative device throughout the day to make reliable on-the-scene decisions.
Key Features
- More than 400 lists bring the most important medical diagnostic information from multiple resources into a single quick reference.
- Easy identification of the likeliest diagnosis is attributed by the possibilities being listed in order of incidence.
- Intuitive organization presents differential diagnosis by sign, symptom, and disorder to facilitate quick access to information.
- Alphabetical listing of all relevant laboratory tests makes information easy to find.
- Pocket size makes this guide portable, practical, and simple to use.
Table of Contents
Part One – Clinical Signs Approach to Differential Diagnosis
Part Two – Systemic Approach to Differential Diagnosis
1. Cardiopulmonary Disorders
2. Dermatologic Disorders
3. Endocrinologic and Metabolic Disorders
4. Gastroenterologic Disorders
5. Hematologic Disorders
6. Immunologic and Immune-Mediated Disorders
7. Infectious Disease
8. Joint and Bone Disorders
9. Liver and Exocrine Pancreatic Disorders
10. Neoplasia
11. Neurologic and Neuromuscular Disorders
12. Ocular Disorders
13. Toxicology
14. Urogenital Disorder
15. Pain Diagnosis
Part Three – Laboratory Values and Interpretation of Results
Part Two – Systemic Approach to Differential Diagnosis
1. Cardiopulmonary Disorders
2. Dermatologic Disorders
3. Endocrinologic and Metabolic Disorders
4. Gastroenterologic Disorders
5. Hematologic Disorders
6. Immunologic and Immune-Mediated Disorders
7. Infectious Disease
8. Joint and Bone Disorders
9. Liver and Exocrine Pancreatic Disorders
10. Neoplasia
11. Neurologic and Neuromuscular Disorders
12. Ocular Disorders
13. Toxicology
14. Urogenital Disorder
15. Pain Diagnosis
Part Three – Laboratory Values and Interpretation of Results
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 27th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323498302
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323569545
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323567978
About the Author
Mark Thompson
Affiliations and Expertise
Brevard Animal Hospital, Brevard, NC, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.