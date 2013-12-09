Small Animal Internal Medicine

PART ONE: CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM DISORDERS

1. Clinical Manifestations of Cardiac Disease

2. Diagnostic Tests for the Cardiovascular System

3. Management of Heart Failure

4. Cardiac Arrhythmias and Antiarrhythmic Therapy

5. Congenital Cardiac Disease

6. Acquired Valvular and Endocardial Disease

7. Myocardial Diseases of the Dog

8. Myocardial Diseases of the Cat

9. Pericardial Disease and Cardiac Tumors

10. Heartworm Disease

11. Systemic Arterial Hypertension

12. Thromboembolic Disease

PART TWO: RESPIRATORY SYSTEM DISORDERS

13. Clinical Manifestations of Nasal Disease

14. Diagnostic Tests for the Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinuses

15. Disorders of the Nasal Cavity

16. Clinical Manifestations of Laryngeal and Pharyngeal Disease

17. Diagnostic Tests for the Larynx and Pharynx

18. Disorders of the Larynx and Pharynx

19. Clinical Manifestations of Lower Respiratory Tract Disorders

20. Diagnostic Tests for the Lower Respiratory Tract

21. Disorders of the Trachea and Bronchi

22. Disorders of the Pulmonary Parenchyma and Vasculature

23. Clinical Manifestations of the Pleural Cavity and Mediastinal Disease

24. Diagnostic Tests for the Pleural Cavity and Mediastinum

25. Disorders of the Pleural Cavity

26. Emergency Management of Respiratory Distress

27. Ancillary Therapy: Oxygen Supplementation and Ventilation

PART THREE: DIGESTIVE SYSTEM DISORDERS

28. Clinical Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Disorders

29. Diagnostic Tests for the Alimentary Tract

30. General Therapeutic Principles

31. Disorders of the Oral Cavity, Pharynx, and Esophagus

32. Disorders of the Stomach

33. Disorders of the Intestinal Tract

34. Disorders of the Peritoneum

PART FOUR: HEPATOBILIARY AND EXOCRINE PANCREATIC DISORDERS

35. Clinical Manifestations of Hepatobiliary Disease

36. Diagnostic Tests for the Hepatobiliary System

37. Hepatobiliary Diseases in the Cat

38. Hepatobiliary Diseases in the Dog

39. Treatment of Complications of Hepatic Disease and Failure

40. The Exocrine Pancreas

PART FIVE: URINARY TRACT DISORDERS

41. Clinical Manifestations of Urinary Disorders

42. Diagnostic Tests for the Urinary System

43. Glomerular Disease

44. Acute and Chronic Renal Failure

45. Canine and Feline Urinary Tract Infections

46. Canine and Feline Urolithiasis

47. Obstructive and Non-obstructive Feline Idiopathic Cystitis

48. Disorders of Micturition

PART SIX: ENDOCRINE DISORDERS

49. Disorders of the Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland

50. Disorders of the Parathyroid Gland

51. Disorders of the Thyroid Gland

52. Disorders of the Endocrine Pancreas

53. Disorders of the Adrenal Gland

PART SEVEN: METABOLIC AND ELECTROLYTE DISORDERS

54. Disorders of Metabolism

55. Electrolyte Imbalances

PART EIGHT: REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM DISORDERS

56. Tools for the Practice of Theriogenology

57. Clinical Conditions of the Bitch and Queen

58. Clinical Conditions of the Dog and Tom

59. Infertility and subfertility

PART NINE: NEUROMUSCULAR DISORDERS

60. Lesion Localization and the Neurologic Examination

61. Diagnostic Tests for the Neuromuscular System

62. Intracranial Disorders

63. Loss of Vision and Pupillary Abnormalities

64. Seizures

65. Head Tilt

66. Encephalitis, Myelitis, and Meningitis

67. Disorders of the Spinal Cord

68. Disorders of Peripheral Nerves and the Neuromuscular Junction

69. Disorders of Muscle

PART TEN: JOINT DISORDERS

70. Clinical Manifestations of and Diagnostic Tests for Joint Disorders

71. Disorders of the Joints

PART ELEVEN: ONCOLOGY

72. Cytology and Biopsies

73. Principles of Cancer Treatment

74. Chemotherapy for the Practitioner

75. Complications of Cancer Chemotherapy

76. Approach to the Patient with a Mass

77. Lymphoma

78. Leukemias

79. Selected Neoplasms

PART TWELVE: HEMATOLOGY

80. Anemia

81. Clinical Pathology in Greyhounds and Other Sighthounds

82. Erythrocytosis

83. Leukopenia and Leukocytosis

84. Combined Cytopenias and Leukoerythroblastosis

85. Disorders of Hemostasis

86. Lymphadenopathy and Splenomegaly

87. Hyperproteinemia

88. Fever of Undetermined Origin and Recurrent Infections

PART THIRTEEN: INFECTIOUS DISEASES

89. Laboratory Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

90. Practical Antimicrobial Chemotherapy

91. Prevention of Infectious Diseases

92. Polysystemic Bacterial Diseases

93. Polysystemic Rickettsial Diseases

94. Polysystemic Viral Diseases

95. Polysystemic Mycotic Infections

96. Polysystemic Protozoal Infections

97. Zoonoses

PART FOURTEEN: IMMUNE-MEDIATED DISORDERS

98. Pathogenesis of Immune-Mediated Disorders

99. Diagnostic Testing for Autoimmune Disease

100. Treatment of Primary Immune-Mediated Diseases

101. Common Immune-Mediated Diseases