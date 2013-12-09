Small Animal Internal Medicine
5th Edition
With hundreds of images and a practical clinical emphasis, Small Animal Internal Medicine, 5th Edition helps you recognize, diagnose, and treat common internal disorders and conditions. Clear, step-by-step guidelines thoroughly describe commonly performed procedures. Hundreds of summary tables make it easy to look up clinical signs, potential causes, drug information, and treatment modalities. This edition is updated with the latest research findings for accurate diagnosis and management of small animal pathologies. Written by veterinary clinicians Richard Nelson and C. Guillermo Couto, and joined by a team of expert contributors, this text is a comprehensive, easy-to-read guide to solving internal medical challenges.
"The many tables, decision trees, drawings and photos highlight the key points which make for a very pleasant read. I bet that the previous edition of this major textbook is a bit dog-eared and so now is the time to invest. ROI guaranteed. (Return On Investment)" Reviewed by: Vet's Today Date: July 2014
"As a reference textbook for use on a day-today basis I would highly recommend this book. It lives up to its promises and really is a ‘practical, easy-to-use, quick, clear and logical’ text book for practitioners and students alike." Reviewed by: Veterinary Record Date: June 2014
Key Features
- A problem-oriented approach begins with a discussion of clinical signs, diagnostic recommendations, and techniques, and then moves on to therapeutic considerations and management.
- Step-by-step procedures provide an easy-to-follow description of each procedure.
- Over 850 full-color photographs and illustrations accurately depict specific disorders, diseases, and procedures.
- Color-coded summary tables and boxes make it quick and easy to look up clinical signs, etiology, differential diagnoses, treatment, and recommended drug dosages and indications.
- Knowledgeable contributors are recognized experts in their respective internal medicine specialties, and known for their clinical as well as academic and research expertise.
- Practical algorithms promote decision-making skills based on clinical findings.
- Extensive cross-referencing makes it easy to locate related information.
- Suggested readings at the end of each chapter facilitate access to the latest research findings.
Table of Contents
PART ONE: CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM DISORDERS
1. Clinical Manifestations of Cardiac Disease
2. Diagnostic Tests for the Cardiovascular System
3. Management of Heart Failure
4. Cardiac Arrhythmias and Antiarrhythmic Therapy
5. Congenital Cardiac Disease
6. Acquired Valvular and Endocardial Disease
7. Myocardial Diseases of the Dog
8. Myocardial Diseases of the Cat
9. Pericardial Disease and Cardiac Tumors
10. Heartworm Disease
11. Systemic Arterial Hypertension
12. Thromboembolic Disease
PART TWO: RESPIRATORY SYSTEM DISORDERS
13. Clinical Manifestations of Nasal Disease
14. Diagnostic Tests for the Nasal Cavity and Paranasal Sinuses
15. Disorders of the Nasal Cavity
16. Clinical Manifestations of Laryngeal and Pharyngeal Disease
17. Diagnostic Tests for the Larynx and Pharynx
18. Disorders of the Larynx and Pharynx
19. Clinical Manifestations of Lower Respiratory Tract Disorders
20. Diagnostic Tests for the Lower Respiratory Tract
21. Disorders of the Trachea and Bronchi
22. Disorders of the Pulmonary Parenchyma and Vasculature
23. Clinical Manifestations of the Pleural Cavity and Mediastinal Disease
24. Diagnostic Tests for the Pleural Cavity and Mediastinum
25. Disorders of the Pleural Cavity
26. Emergency Management of Respiratory Distress
27. Ancillary Therapy: Oxygen Supplementation and Ventilation
PART THREE: DIGESTIVE SYSTEM DISORDERS
28. Clinical Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Disorders
29. Diagnostic Tests for the Alimentary Tract
30. General Therapeutic Principles
31. Disorders of the Oral Cavity, Pharynx, and Esophagus
32. Disorders of the Stomach
33. Disorders of the Intestinal Tract
34. Disorders of the Peritoneum
PART FOUR: HEPATOBILIARY AND EXOCRINE PANCREATIC DISORDERS
35. Clinical Manifestations of Hepatobiliary Disease
36. Diagnostic Tests for the Hepatobiliary System
37. Hepatobiliary Diseases in the Cat
38. Hepatobiliary Diseases in the Dog
39. Treatment of Complications of Hepatic Disease and Failure
40. The Exocrine Pancreas
PART FIVE: URINARY TRACT DISORDERS
41. Clinical Manifestations of Urinary Disorders
42. Diagnostic Tests for the Urinary System
43. Glomerular Disease
44. Acute and Chronic Renal Failure
45. Canine and Feline Urinary Tract Infections
46. Canine and Feline Urolithiasis
47. Obstructive and Non-obstructive Feline Idiopathic Cystitis
48. Disorders of Micturition
PART SIX: ENDOCRINE DISORDERS
49. Disorders of the Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
50. Disorders of the Parathyroid Gland
51. Disorders of the Thyroid Gland
52. Disorders of the Endocrine Pancreas
53. Disorders of the Adrenal Gland
PART SEVEN: METABOLIC AND ELECTROLYTE DISORDERS
54. Disorders of Metabolism
55. Electrolyte Imbalances
PART EIGHT: REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM DISORDERS
56. Tools for the Practice of Theriogenology
57. Clinical Conditions of the Bitch and Queen
58. Clinical Conditions of the Dog and Tom
59. Infertility and subfertility
PART NINE: NEUROMUSCULAR DISORDERS
60. Lesion Localization and the Neurologic Examination
61. Diagnostic Tests for the Neuromuscular System
62. Intracranial Disorders
63. Loss of Vision and Pupillary Abnormalities
64. Seizures
65. Head Tilt
66. Encephalitis, Myelitis, and Meningitis
67. Disorders of the Spinal Cord
68. Disorders of Peripheral Nerves and the Neuromuscular Junction
69. Disorders of Muscle
PART TEN: JOINT DISORDERS
70. Clinical Manifestations of and Diagnostic Tests for Joint Disorders
71. Disorders of the Joints
PART ELEVEN: ONCOLOGY
72. Cytology and Biopsies
73. Principles of Cancer Treatment
74. Chemotherapy for the Practitioner
75. Complications of Cancer Chemotherapy
76. Approach to the Patient with a Mass
77. Lymphoma
78. Leukemias
79. Selected Neoplasms
PART TWELVE: HEMATOLOGY
80. Anemia
81. Clinical Pathology in Greyhounds and Other Sighthounds
82. Erythrocytosis
83. Leukopenia and Leukocytosis
84. Combined Cytopenias and Leukoerythroblastosis
85. Disorders of Hemostasis
86. Lymphadenopathy and Splenomegaly
87. Hyperproteinemia
88. Fever of Undetermined Origin and Recurrent Infections
PART THIRTEEN: INFECTIOUS DISEASES
89. Laboratory Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
90. Practical Antimicrobial Chemotherapy
91. Prevention of Infectious Diseases
92. Polysystemic Bacterial Diseases
93. Polysystemic Rickettsial Diseases
94. Polysystemic Viral Diseases
95. Polysystemic Mycotic Infections
96. Polysystemic Protozoal Infections
97. Zoonoses
PART FOURTEEN: IMMUNE-MEDIATED DISORDERS
98. Pathogenesis of Immune-Mediated Disorders
99. Diagnostic Testing for Autoimmune Disease
100. Treatment of Primary Immune-Mediated Diseases
101. Common Immune-Mediated Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 9th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323243001
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323086806
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323086820
About the Author
Richard Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipl ACVIM, Professor, Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA
C. Guillermo Couto
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipl ACVIM, Professor, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Chief, Oncology/Hematology Service, Veterinary Teaching Hospital, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH