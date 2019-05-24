Small Animal Infectious Disease, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678667, 9780323678674

Small Animal Infectious Disease, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 49-4

1st Edition

Authors: Annette Litster
eBook ISBN: 9780323678674
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678667
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th May 2019
Support Center

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, edited by Dr. Annette Litster, is devoted to Small Animal Infectious Disease. Topics in this issue include: The dynamic nature of infectious disease risk in the 21st century: How dog transport impacts prevalence patterns; Dog transport and infectious disease risk: an international perspective; Effect of dog transport on high-risk infectious diseases (e.g. TVT, rabies etc.); H3N8 and H3N2; Feline panleukopenia: a re-emergent disease; Canine Lyme disease immunology; Canine leptospirosis diagnostics; Canine ehrlichiosis in the USA; Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (CRGV; Alabama Rot); Vector borne disease panel diagnostics; Feline vector-borne diseases; Canine brucellosis; and Current preventative strategies for rabies.

About the Authors

Annette Litster Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Veterinary Specialist, Zoetis; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, West Lafayette, IN

