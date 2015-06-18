Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care for Veterinary Technicians - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323227742, 9780323375207

Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care for Veterinary Technicians

3rd Edition

Authors: Andrea Battaglia Andrea Steele
Paperback ISBN: 9780323227742
eBook ISBN: 9780323375207
eBook ISBN: 9780323227902
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th June 2015
Page Count: 551
Description

Master the veterinary technician’s role in caring for pets requiring emergency and critical care! Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care for Veterinary Technicians, 3rd Edition provides quick access to dozens of common, life-saving protocols and procedures. Each treatment technique is described in step-by-step detail and illustrated in full color. To prepare you for the veterinary practice setting, a team approach is emphasized. This edition adds even more value with two new chapters and easy-to-apply medical math and scenario-based exercises. Written by experienced veterinary technicians Andrea Battaglia and Andrea Steele, this practical resource prepares you for success in animal hospital emergency departments and veterinary practices!

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of pain management, respiratory emergencies, and urologic emergencies provides cutting-edge treatment options for a wide variety of commonly seen presenting problems.
  • Step-by-step instructions on how to perform specific procedures and techniques help you successfully perform key assessment and treatment techniques.
  • UPDATED coverage of equipment and techniques includes the latest information on basic lab equipment, fluid therapy, and oxygen therapy.
  • Equipment lists for procedures ensure that you will have the appropriate tools on hand for each type of emergency situation.
  • Key terms, chapter outlines, and learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter focus on important content and allow easier lookup of topics.
  • Technician Notes highlight specific procedures, with at-a-glance guidelines including diagrams, photos, and detailed instructions.
  • The Art of Scheduling chapter offers solutions for managing difficult overnight shift and rotation schedules.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: Critically Ill Small Animals
1. Critical Thinking Skills
2. Monitoring of the Critically Ill or Injured Patient
3. Patient's Lifeline: Intravenous Catheter
4. Fluid Therapy
5. Transfusion Medicine
6. Nutritional Support for the Critically Ill Patient
7. Oxygen Therapy Techniques
8. Mechanical Ventilation
9. Pain Assessment and Treatment
10. Anesthesia in the Critically Ill or Injured
SECTION II: Emergency Care for Small Animals
11. Isolation Techniques in Clinical Practice
12. Emergency Receiving NEW!
13. Management of Patients in Shock
14. Cardiopulmonary Cerebrovascular Resuscitation
15. Trauma
16. Hematologic Emergencies
17. Cardiovascular Emergencies
18. Respiratory Emergencies
19. Gastrointestinal Emergencies
20. Metabolic and Endocrine Emergencies
21. Urologic Emergencies
22. Reproductive Emergencies
23. Ocular Emergencies
24. Neurologic Emergencies
25. Toxicologic Emergencies
26. Avian and Exotic Emergencies
27. Disaster Medicine
SECTION III: Practice Management
28. The Art of Scheduling
29. Client Communication in an Emergency NEW!

Details

About the Author

Andrea Battaglia

Affiliations and Expertise

Hospital Operations Director, Veterinary Specialty Center, Animal Emergency Center of CNY, Spencer, NY

Andrea Steele

