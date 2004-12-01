Small Animal Ear Diseases
2nd Edition
An Illustrated Guide
Description
The second edition of this reference features more than 300 high-quality color illustrations to assist practicing veterinarians and veterinary students in identifying small animal ear diseases. It begins with a review of the science involved in diagnosing and treating ear disease, including the anatomy of the ear, examination techniques, and pathophysiology. Coverage also includes discussions of specific ear disease conditions, based on the standard ear disease classification scheme of predisposing factors, primary causes, and perpetuating factors. The consistent presentation of each disorder includes an introduction, color illustrations of the condition, description of diagnostic techniques, treatment options, suggested readings, and updated references.
Key Features
- More than 300 high-quality images illustrate a variety of ear conditions to assist practitioners in practical diagnosis.
- A comprehensive chapter on marketing ear care and otitis therapy includes strategies for successfully integrating these services into practice to offer expanded patient services and increase profits.
- A chapter on diagnostic imaging provides the latest information on using imaging to diagnose small animal ear disease.
- An Ear Product Formulary in the appendix serves as a complete guide to products available for treating small animal ear diseases.
Table of Contents
- Anatomy of the Canine and Feline Ear
2. Examination of the External Ear Canal
3. Cytology of the Ear In Health and Disease
4. Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging in the Ear
5. Primary Causes of Ear Disease
6. Adverse Food Reactions
7. Factors that Predispose the Ear to Otitis Externa
8. Factors that Perpetuate Otitis Externa
9. Microbiology of the Ear of the Dog and Cat
10. Ceruminous Diseases of the Ear
11. Failure of Epithelial Migration: Cerumenoliths
12. Diseases that Affect the Pinna
13. Simple Diagnosis and Treatment of Pruritic Otitis
14. Diagnosis and Treatment of Otitis Media
15. Healing of the Ruptured Eardrum
16. Inflammatory Polyps
17. Ototoxicity
18. Otitis Interna and Vestibular Disease
19. Laser Ear Surgery
20. Marketing Ear Service
Appendix: Ear Product Formulary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 1st December 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416064695
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774555
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721601373
About the Author
Louis Gotthelf
Affiliations and Expertise
Animal Hospital of Montgomery, Montgomery, AL