The second edition of this reference features more than 300 high-quality color illustrations to assist practicing veterinarians and veterinary students in identifying small animal ear diseases. It begins with a review of the science involved in diagnosing and treating ear disease, including the anatomy of the ear, examination techniques, and pathophysiology. Coverage also includes discussions of specific ear disease conditions, based on the standard ear disease classification scheme of predisposing factors, primary causes, and perpetuating factors. The consistent presentation of each disorder includes an introduction, color illustrations of the condition, description of diagnostic techniques, treatment options, suggested readings, and updated references.