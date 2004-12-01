Small Animal Ear Diseases - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721601373, 9781416064695

Small Animal Ear Diseases

2nd Edition

An Illustrated Guide

Authors: Louis Gotthelf
eBook ISBN: 9781416064695
eBook ISBN: 9781455774555
Paperback ISBN: 9780721601373
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2004
Page Count: 384
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The second edition of this reference features more than 300 high-quality color illustrations to assist practicing veterinarians and veterinary students in identifying small animal ear diseases. It begins with a review of the science involved in diagnosing and treating ear disease, including the anatomy of the ear, examination techniques, and pathophysiology. Coverage also includes discussions of specific ear disease conditions, based on the standard ear disease classification scheme of predisposing factors, primary causes, and perpetuating factors. The consistent presentation of each disorder includes an introduction, color illustrations of the condition, description of diagnostic techniques, treatment options, suggested readings, and updated references.

Key Features

  • More than 300 high-quality images illustrate a variety of ear conditions to assist practitioners in practical diagnosis.
  • A comprehensive chapter on marketing ear care and otitis therapy includes strategies for successfully integrating these services into practice to offer expanded patient services and increase profits.
  • A chapter on diagnostic imaging provides the latest information on using imaging to diagnose small animal ear disease.
  • An Ear Product Formulary in the appendix serves as a complete guide to products available for treating small animal ear diseases.

Table of Contents

  1. Anatomy of the Canine and Feline Ear
    2. Examination of the External Ear Canal
    3. Cytology of the Ear In Health and Disease
    4. Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging in the Ear
    5. Primary Causes of Ear Disease
    6. Adverse Food Reactions
    7. Factors that Predispose the Ear to Otitis Externa
    8. Factors that Perpetuate Otitis Externa
    9. Microbiology of the Ear of the Dog and Cat
    10. Ceruminous Diseases of the Ear
    11. Failure of Epithelial Migration: Cerumenoliths
    12. Diseases that Affect the Pinna
    13. Simple Diagnosis and Treatment of Pruritic Otitis
    14. Diagnosis and Treatment of Otitis Media
    15. Healing of the Ruptured Eardrum
    16. Inflammatory Polyps
    17. Ototoxicity
    18. Otitis Interna and Vestibular Disease
    19. Laser Ear Surgery
    20. Marketing Ear Service
    Appendix: Ear Product Formulary

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781416064695
eBook ISBN:
9781455774555
Paperback ISBN:
9780721601373

About the Author

Louis Gotthelf

Affiliations and Expertise

Animal Hospital of Montgomery, Montgomery, AL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.