Small Animal Diagnostic Ultrasound - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323533379, 9780323533294

Small Animal Diagnostic Ultrasound

4th Edition

Authors: John Mattoon Thomas Nyland
eBook ISBN: 9780323533294
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323533379
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2020
Page Count: 752
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
752
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323533294
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323533379

About the Author

John Mattoon

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Radiology, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, Washington State University, Pullman, WA

Thomas Nyland

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Radiology, Professor, Department of Surgical and Radiological Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.