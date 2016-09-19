Small Animal Dermatology
4th Edition
A Color Atlas and Therapeutic Guide
Description
Streamlined for practical, everyday use in the clinic, Small Animal Dermatology: A Color Atlas and Therapeutic Guide, 4th Edition provides concise, thorough information on more than 250 skin diseases affecting small animals. More than 1,400 high-quality images help to ensure accurate diagnoses, with coverage including recognizable clinical signs, top differentials, diagnostic tests, treatment recommendations, and prognosis for each disorder. The differential diagnosis chapter adds clarity to the difficult task busy students and practitioners face every day – identifying what dermatologic condition is causing a dog, cat, or exotic animal to suffer. Chapters list diseases based upon the frequency of their occurrence in the pet population, and detailed procedures include helpful illustrations of key techniques.
Key Features
- Well-organized, concise, yet comprehensive, coverage of over 250 skin diseases in dogs, cats, birds, and exotic pets like rabbits, ferrets, hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils, chinchillas, turtles, snakes, and lizards allows for quick and easy reference.
- Comprehensive drug appendices highlight information about dosage, adverse reactions, indications, and contraindications for antimicrobial, antiseborrheic, and antipruritic shampoo therapy, topical, otic, and systemic therapeutic drugs.
- Detailed procedures include helpful illustrations of key techniques.
- Thoroughly covers each disorder with recognizable clinical signs, top differentials, diagnostic tests, treatment recommendations, and prognoses.
- More than 1,450 vivid, full-color images in atlas format clearly demonstrate clinical appearance of skin lesions to facilitate accurate diagnosis and treatment.
- An atlas of before- and after-treatment images provides you with a compelling client communication tool to promote treatment acceptance and compliance.
- Emphasizes important information on the continuing emergence of zoonotic skin diseases in each chapter.
Table of Contents
1. Differential Diagnoses and Algorithms
2. Diagnostic Techniques
3. Bacterial Skin Diseases
4. Fungal Skin Diseases
5. Parasitic Skin Disorders
6. Viral, Rickettsial, and Protozoal Skin Diseases
7. Hypersensitivity Disorders
8. Autoimmune and Immune-Mediated Skin Disorders
9. Hereditary, Congenital, and Acquired Alopecia
10. Congenital Diseases
11. Pigmentary Abnormalities
12. Keratinization and Seborrheic Disorders
13. Diseases of the Eye, Ear, Claws, and Anal Sacs
14. Neoplastic and Non-Neoplastic Tumors
15. Avian and Exotic Animal Skin Diseases
16. Pre-treatment and Post-treatment Response Images
Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 652
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 19th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323376518
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390675
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390644
About the Author
Keith Hnilica
Affiliations and Expertise
www.itchnot.com, Pet Wellness Center, Allergy and Dermatology Clinic, Knoxville, TN