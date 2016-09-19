Streamlined for practical, everyday use in the clinic, Small Animal Dermatology: A Color Atlas and Therapeutic Guide, 4th Edition provides concise, thorough information on more than 250 skin diseases affecting small animals. More than 1,400 high-quality images help to ensure accurate diagnoses, with coverage including recognizable clinical signs, top differentials, diagnostic tests, treatment recommendations, and prognosis for each disorder. The differential diagnosis chapter adds clarity to the difficult task busy students and practitioners face every day – identifying what dermatologic condition is causing a dog, cat, or exotic animal to suffer. Chapters list diseases based upon the frequency of their occurrence in the pet population, and detailed procedures include helpful illustrations of key techniques.