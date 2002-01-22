Small Animal Dentistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750673211, 9780702038686

Small Animal Dentistry

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Mitchell
eBook ISBN: 9780702038686
Paperback ISBN: 9780750673211
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd January 2002
Page Count: 208
Description

  • practical information on the equipment and tools needed for the veterinarian who wants to expand his practice to include dentistry extensively illustrated: includes x-rays, photographs of procedures, and photographs of pathological conditions provides important information on home care recommendations that the practitioner can share with pet owners

Table of Contents

Introduction; Anatomy and the Oral Exam; Intraoral Radiography; Periodontics; Endodontics; Oral Surgery; Specialized Instruments and Supplies for Oral Surgery; Orthodontics; Appendix; Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702038686
Paperback ISBN:
9780750673211

About the Author

Paul Mitchell

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Dentist, VCA South Shore Animal Hospital, South Weymouth, MA

