Small Animal Dentistry
1st Edition
Authors: Paul Mitchell
eBook ISBN: 9780702038686
Paperback ISBN: 9780750673211
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd January 2002
Page Count: 208
Description
- practical information on the equipment and tools needed for the veterinarian who wants to expand his practice to include dentistry extensively illustrated: includes x-rays, photographs of procedures, and photographs of pathological conditions provides important information on home care recommendations that the practitioner can share with pet owners
Table of Contents
Introduction; Anatomy and the Oral Exam; Intraoral Radiography; Periodontics; Endodontics; Oral Surgery; Specialized Instruments and Supplies for Oral Surgery; Orthodontics; Appendix; Glossary
About the Author
Paul Mitchell
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Dentist, VCA South Shore Animal Hospital, South Weymouth, MA
