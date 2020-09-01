Small Animal Clinical Techniques - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323680271, 9780323680301

Small Animal Clinical Techniques

3rd Edition

Authors: Susan Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780323680301
Paperback ISBN: 9780323680271
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 320
Details

About the Author

Susan Taylor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Small Animal Medicine, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

