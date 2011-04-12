Small Animal Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics
2nd Edition
Description
Confidently utilize the rapidly growing selection of pharmaceuticals used to treat small animals. Small Animal Pharmacology and Therapeutics, 2nd Edition helps you understand both the therapeutic uses of common pharmaceuticals and the pharmacology behind them, giving you all of the information you need to design and modify dosing regimens, identify factors that cause drugs to fail, and anticipate adverse drug reactions.
Key Features
- Comprehensive approach emphasizes the use of drugs for prevention as well as treatment.
- Clear, consistent organization makes it easy to find the information you need when you need it.
Dosage tables help you find essential pharmaceutical information at a glance.
Table of Contents
Part One: Introduction to Drug Use in Dogs and Cats
Chapter 1: Principles of Drug Therapy
Chapter 2: Factors Affecting Drug Disposition
Chapter 3: Pharmacogenetics
Chapter 4: Drug-Induced Diseases
Chapter 5: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Part Two: Drugs Targeting Infections or Infestations
Chapter 6: Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy
Chapter 7: Antimicrobial Drugs
Chapter 8: Treatment of Bacterial Infections
Chapter 9: Treatment of Fungal Infections
Chapter 10: Antiviral Therapy
Chapter 11: Disinfectants, Antiseptics, and Related Biocides
Chapter 12: Drugs for the Treatment of Protozoal Infections
Chapter 13: Drugs for the Treatment of Helminth Infections - Anthelmintics
Part Three: Drugs Targeting Body Systems
Chapter 14: Therapy of Cardiovascular Diseases
Chapter 15: Drugs Acting on Blood or Blood-Forming Organs
Chapter 16: Fluids, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Therapy
Chapter 17: Drugs Affecting Urine Formation
Chapter 18: Treatment of Urinary Disorders
Chapter 19: Gastrointestinal Pharmacology
Chapter 20: Drugs Affecting the Respiratory System
Chapter 21: Drug Therapy for Endocrinopathies
Chapter 22: Dermatologic Therapy
Chapter 23: Rational Use of Reproductive Hormones
Part Four: Drugs Acting on the Nervous System
Chapter 24: Anesthetic Agents
Chapter 25: Muscle Relaxants
Chapter 26: Drugs that Modify Animal Behavior
Chapter 27: Anticonvulsants and Other Neurologic Therapies
Chapter 28: Pain Control: Locally- and Centrally-Acting Analgesics
Part Five: Drugs Targeting Inflammation or Immunomodulation
Chapter 29: Anti-inflammatory Drugs
Chapter 30: Glucocorticoid and Mineralocorticoids
Chapter 31: Immunomodulators: Introduction and Miscellaneous Agents
Chapter 32: Biologic Response Modifiers: Interferons, Interleukins, Recombinant Products, and Liposomal Products
Chapter 33: Chemotherapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 12th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757114
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723571
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721605555
About the Author
Dawn Boothe
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Veterinary Physiology and Pharmacology, and Veterinary Teaching Hospital; Director, Clinical Pharmacology Laboratory, College of Veterinary Medicine Texas A&M University, College Station, TX