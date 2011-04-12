Small Animal Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721605555, 9781455757114

Small Animal Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics

2nd Edition

Authors: Dawn Boothe
eBook ISBN: 9781455757114
eBook ISBN: 9781437723571
Paperback ISBN: 9780721605555
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th April 2011
Page Count: 1348
Description

Confidently utilize the rapidly growing selection of pharmaceuticals used to treat small animals. Small Animal Pharmacology and Therapeutics, 2nd Edition helps you understand both the therapeutic uses of common pharmaceuticals and the pharmacology behind them, giving you all of the information you need to design and modify dosing regimens, identify factors that cause drugs to fail, and anticipate adverse drug reactions.

Key Features

    • Comprehensive approach emphasizes the use of drugs for prevention as well as treatment.

    • Clear, consistent organization makes it easy to find the information you need when you need it.

    • Dosage tables help you find essential pharmaceutical information at a glance.

    Table of Contents

    Part One: Introduction to Drug Use in Dogs and Cats

    Chapter 1: Principles of Drug Therapy

    Chapter 2: Factors Affecting Drug Disposition

    Chapter 3: Pharmacogenetics

    Chapter 4: Drug-Induced Diseases

    Chapter 5: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

     

    Part Two: Drugs Targeting Infections or Infestations

    Chapter 6: Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy

    Chapter 7: Antimicrobial Drugs

    Chapter 8: Treatment of Bacterial Infections

    Chapter 9: Treatment of Fungal Infections

    Chapter 10: Antiviral Therapy

    Chapter 11: Disinfectants, Antiseptics, and Related Biocides

    Chapter 12: Drugs for the Treatment of Protozoal Infections

    Chapter 13: Drugs for the Treatment of Helminth Infections - Anthelmintics

     

    Part Three: Drugs Targeting Body Systems

    Chapter 14: Therapy of Cardiovascular Diseases

    Chapter 15: Drugs Acting on Blood or Blood-Forming Organs

    Chapter 16: Fluids, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Therapy

    Chapter 17: Drugs Affecting Urine Formation

    Chapter 18: Treatment of Urinary Disorders

    Chapter 19: Gastrointestinal Pharmacology

    Chapter 20: Drugs Affecting the Respiratory System

    Chapter 21: Drug Therapy for Endocrinopathies

    Chapter 22: Dermatologic Therapy

    Chapter 23: Rational Use of Reproductive Hormones

     

    Part Four: Drugs Acting on the Nervous System

    Chapter 24: Anesthetic Agents

    Chapter 25: Muscle Relaxants

    Chapter 26: Drugs that Modify Animal Behavior

    Chapter 27: Anticonvulsants and Other Neurologic Therapies

    Chapter 28: Pain Control: Locally- and Centrally-Acting Analgesics

     

    Part Five: Drugs Targeting Inflammation or Immunomodulation

    Chapter 29: Anti-inflammatory Drugs

    Chapter 30: Glucocorticoid and Mineralocorticoids

    Chapter 31: Immunomodulators: Introduction and Miscellaneous Agents

    Chapter 32: Biologic Response Modifiers: Interferons, Interleukins, Recombinant Products, and Liposomal Products

    Chapter 33: Chemotherapy

    About the Author

    Dawn Boothe

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor, Department of Veterinary Physiology and Pharmacology, and Veterinary Teaching Hospital; Director, Clinical Pharmacology Laboratory, College of Veterinary Medicine Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

