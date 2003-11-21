Small Animal Clinical Diagnosis by Laboratory Methods
4th Edition
Authors: Michael Willard Harold Tvedten
Paperback ISBN: 9780721689036
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st November 2003
Page Count: 448
Description
This popular resource allows the reader to appropriately select and accurately interpret laboratory tests in a practical and efficient manner. It presents an organized method of answering common questions that reflect the most frequently encountered problems in laboratory tests. A new chapter on Point-of-Care Methodology has been added, and the section on electrolyte/acid-base now includes strong ion differences. Two additional color plates feature 12 new figures.
Key Features
- Each chapter contains several tables for easy access to data.
- Listing of Referral Laboratories provides a list of labs that can be contacted for certain diseases.
- Reference Values provide an instant source to identify coagulation, hematology , etc., reference values.
- Laboratory Findings of Selected Diseases give the reader a brief overview of diagnostic features.
- A full-color, 8-page insert of illustrations aids in morphologic diagnosis.
- Expert editors and contributors provide the most accurate, authoritative information.
- Chapter outlines provide the reader with an overview of each chapter.
- Limited chapter references make the book easier to use in the laboratory.
Table of Contents
- General Laboratory Concepts
2. The Complete Blood Count and Bone Marrow Examination: General Comments and Selected Techniques
3. Erythrocyte
4. Leukocyte Disorders
5. Hemostatic Abnormalities: Introduction to Serum Chemistries: Artifacts in Biochemical Determinations and Point of Care Instruments
6. Electrolyte and Acid-Based Disorders
7. Urinary Disorders
8. Endocrine, Metabolic, and Lipid Disorders
9. Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, and Hepatic Disorders
10. Fluid Accumulation Disorders
11. Respiratory Disorders
12. Immunologic and Plasma Protein Disorders
13. Reproductive Disorders
14. Neurologic Disorders
15. Microbiology and Infectious Disease
16. Cytology of Neoplastic and Inflammatory Masses
17. Laboratory Diagnostic Toxicology
18. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Appendices:
I. Listing of Referral Laboratories
II. Reference Values
III. Laboratory Findings of Selected Diseases
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 21st November 2003
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721689036
About the Author
Michael Willard
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACVIM, Professor of Small Animal Internal Medicine; Staff Internist/Gastroenterologist, Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX
Harold Tvedten
Affiliations and Expertise
DACVP
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.