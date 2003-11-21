Small Animal Clinical Diagnosis by Laboratory Methods - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780721689036

Small Animal Clinical Diagnosis by Laboratory Methods

4th Edition

Authors: Michael Willard Harold Tvedten
Paperback ISBN: 9780721689036
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st November 2003
Page Count: 448
Description

This popular resource allows the reader to appropriately select and accurately interpret laboratory tests in a practical and efficient manner. It presents an organized method of answering common questions that reflect the most frequently encountered problems in laboratory tests. A new chapter on Point-of-Care Methodology has been added, and the section on electrolyte/acid-base now includes strong ion differences. Two additional color plates feature 12 new figures.

Key Features

  • Each chapter contains several tables for easy access to data.
  • Listing of Referral Laboratories provides a list of labs that can be contacted for certain diseases.
  • Reference Values provide an instant source to identify coagulation, hematology , etc., reference values.
  • Laboratory Findings of Selected Diseases give the reader a brief overview of diagnostic features.
  • A full-color, 8-page insert of illustrations aids in morphologic diagnosis.
  • Expert editors and contributors provide the most accurate, authoritative information.
  • Chapter outlines provide the reader with an overview of each chapter.
  • Limited chapter references make the book easier to use in the laboratory.

Table of Contents

  1. General Laboratory Concepts
    2. The Complete Blood Count and Bone Marrow Examination: General Comments and Selected Techniques
    3. Erythrocyte
    4. Leukocyte Disorders
    5. Hemostatic Abnormalities: Introduction to Serum Chemistries: Artifacts in Biochemical Determinations and Point of Care Instruments
    6. Electrolyte and Acid-Based Disorders
    7. Urinary Disorders
    8. Endocrine, Metabolic, and Lipid Disorders
    9. Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, and Hepatic Disorders
    10. Fluid Accumulation Disorders
    11. Respiratory Disorders
    12. Immunologic and Plasma Protein Disorders
    13. Reproductive Disorders
    14. Neurologic Disorders
    15. Microbiology and Infectious Disease
    16. Cytology of Neoplastic and Inflammatory Masses
    17. Laboratory Diagnostic Toxicology
    18. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

    Appendices:
    I. Listing of Referral Laboratories
    II. Reference Values
    III. Laboratory Findings of Selected Diseases

    Index

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780721689036

About the Author

Michael Willard

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate ACVIM, Professor of Small Animal Internal Medicine; Staff Internist/Gastroenterologist, Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

Harold Tvedten

Affiliations and Expertise

DACVP

