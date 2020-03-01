Slowing City Transportation
1st Edition
Description
Slowing City Transportation: Creating Healthier Places for People to Live, Work and Play counterintuitively demonstrates that by reducing the speed of travel within cities, residents save time and create a more sustainable, livable, and healthy city.
Slowing City Transportation examines the ways individuals and societies depend on transportation modes that require the investment of speed. Utilizing research from multiple disciplinary perspectives, the book identifies effective methods, strategies and policies for decreasing the speed of motorized traffic and moving towards a transport modal shift to walking, cycling and public transit. The book offers a holistic assessment of the impact of speed on daily behavior and life choices, examining speed’s impact on the interaction between transport and land use, housing density, and the distribution of city commerce, services, and schools.
Key Features
- Includes cases from cities throughout the US, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australasia
- Utilizes evidence-based research accessibility written for interdisciplinary learning
- Adopts a broad view of health, including the health of individuals, neighborhoods and communities, as well as economic health and environmental health of cities
- Provides learning aids such as chapter objectives, end-of-chapter discussion questions, text boxes, list of valuable websites, and an annotated bibliography
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in Urban Transportation and Planning. Transportation and Urban Planning practitioners and policy makers
Table of Contents
Part 1: Speed
1. The Culture of Speed
2. Speed in Transport Modeling and Planning
3. The Benefits of Speed : The Accepted View
4. A Critique of the Benefits of Speed
5. How Speed Steals Time
Part 2: Health
6. Promoting Human Health
7. Advancing Economic and Environmental Health
8. Lessons from Children
Part 3: Strategies
9. Individual Responses
10. Societal Responses
11. Automated Vehicles
12. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153161
About the Author
Paul Tranter
Paul Tranter is a Professor of Geography in the School of Physical, Environmental and Mathematical Sciences at the University of New South Wales in Australia. He researches the health impacts of transportation and is the author of more than 120 publications, 16 book chapters, and co-author of Children and Their Urban Environment: Changing Worlds (Routledge, 2011).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geography, School of Physical, Environmental and Mathematical Sciences, University of New South Wales, Australia