Slope Analysis summarizes the fundamental principles of slope analysis. It explores not only the similarities but also the differences in rock slopes and soil slopes, and it presents alternative methods of analysis, new concepts, and new approaches to analysis. The book introduces both natural and man-made slopes, the nature of soils and rocks, geomorphology, geology, and the aims of slope analysis. These topics are followed by chapters about stress and strain, shear strength of rock and soils, and progressive failure of slopes. This book also presents limit equilibrium methods I and II, which are the planar failure surfaces and slip surfaces of arbitrary shape, respectively. It also includes stress analysis and slope stability, natural slope analysis, and a brief review on plasticity and shear band analysis. Before presenting its conclusions, the book discusses special aspects of slope analysis, such as earthquake analysis, pseudo-static analysis, dynamic analysis, and anisotropy, in addition to Newmark’s approach.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1 - Slopes, Geology and Materials

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Aims of slope analysis

1.3 Natural slopes and their stability

1.4 Man-made slopes

1.5 Geomorphology and slopes

1.6 Types of slope movement and landslides

1.7 Geology and slopes

1.8 The nature of soils

1.9 The nature of rocks

Chapter 2 - Basic Concepts

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Stress and strain

2.3 Principle of effective stress in soil and rock

2.4 Shear strength of soils

2.5 Mohr-Coulomb criterion in terms of principal stresses and stress path concept

2.6 Shear strength of rocks

2.7 Plasticity and related concepts

2.8 Excess pore water pressures

2.9 Relationships between drained and undrained strength of cohesive soils

2.10 Progressive failure of slopes

2.11 Progressive failure - recent concepts

2.12 Progressive failure and the stress field

Chapter 3 - Limit Equilibrium Methods I - Planar Failure Surfaces

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Long slope in cohesionless soil

3.3 Infinite slope in cohesive soil

3.4 Ultimate inclination of natural slopes

3.5 Vertical cuts in cohesive material

3.6 Plane failure in rock slopes

3.7 Plane failure with water in tension cracks

3.8 Interpretation of strength data for use in stability analysis

3.9 Two-dimensional sliding along one of two joint sets

3.10 Continuity of jointing

3.11 Wedge method or sliding block method of two-dimensional analysis

3.12 Failure of three-dimensional wedge

3.13 Layered natural deposits and the effect of water pressure

3.14 Earth dams - plane failure analyses

3.15 Slurry trench stability

Chapter 4 - Limit Equilibrium Methods II - Slip Surfaces of Arbitrary Shape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Short-term stability of clay slopes

4.3 Friction circle method (c - θ soils)

4.4 Method of slices - Fellenius and Bishop Simplified Methods

4.5 Slip surfaces of arbitrary shape - Janbui’s Method

4.6 Other methods for general slip surfaces

4.7 Morgenstern and Price Method

4.8 Simplified calculation and correction factors

4.9 Applications

4.10 Special analyses

4.11 Comparison of different limit equilibrium methods

4.12 Three-dimensional effects

4.13 'Total stress' versus 'effective stress' analyses

4.14 Choice and use of limit equilibrium methods - guidelines

4.15 Variational calculus and slope stability

Chapter 5 - Stress Analysis and Slope Stability

5.1 Introduction

5.2 The finite element method

5.3 Material parameters for stress analysis

5.4 Incremental body force stresses

5.5 Non-linear material behaviour and special cases

5.6 Post excavation stresses

5.7 Computed stresses and safety factor

5.8 Failure criterion and strain-softening material

5.9 Changes in water table and pore pressures

5.10 Limit equilibrium analysis with known failure zone

Chapter 6 - Natural Slope Analysis Considering Initial Stresses

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Relationship between K0, strength and pore pressure parameters

6.3 Estimating K0 from stability analysis

6.4 Initial stresses in sloping ground

6.5 Limiting values of K

6.6 Stresses on any plane

6.7 The concept of inherent stability

6.8 Planar failure surfaces

6.9 Ultimate stable angle of natural slopes

6.10 Bi-planar surfaces of sliding

6.11 Potential slip surface of arbitrary shape

6.12 Example - circular failure surface

6.13 Progressive change in stability

6.14 Application to altered slopes

Chapter 7 - Plasticity and Shear Band Analyses - a Brief Review

7.1 Plasticity

7.2 Classical analyses

7.3 Limit analysis

7.4 Plasticity solution by finite elements

7.5 Shear band concept

7.6 Long shear box and infinite slope

7.7 Non-uniform shear stress on band

7.8 Shear band of arbitrary inclination

7.9 Rate of propagation

7.10 Simple progressive failure model

Chapter 8 - Some Special Aspects of Slope Analysis - Earthquakes, Creep, Anisotropy

8.1 Analysis for earthquakes

8.2 Pseudo-static analysis

8.3 Dynamic analyses

8.4 Newmark’s approach

8.5 Creep

8.6 Infinite layer under earthquake load

8.7 Anisotropy

8.8 Slope analysis including anisotropy

8.9 Slope studies for anisotropic soil

Chapter 9 - Analysis in Practice and Probabilistic Approaches

9.1 Scope of this Chapter

9.2 The factor of safety in theory and practice

9.3 End-of-construction failures in clay

9.4 Long-term failures in intact clays, progressive failure and renewed movements

9.5 Long-term failures in fissured clays

9.6 Time to failure

9.7 Application of shear hand concepts

9.8 Rockslide at Vajont and progressive failure

9.9 Uncertainties in slope analysis

9.10 Probabilistic approaches

9.11 Errors and probability of failure

9.12 The observational method and Bayes’ Theorem

9.13 Reliability studies for a three-dimensional slope problem

9.14 Future role of probabilistic methods

Appendix I - Shear Strength Parameters of Residual Soils, Weathered Rocks and Related Minerals

Appendix II - Slope Stability Charts and their Use for Different Conditions including Rapid Draw Down

A II-l Chart for parameter m in Bishop Simplified Method (also Janbu’s Method)

A II-2 Introduction to slope stability charts

A II-3 Taylor's charts and their use

A II-4 Cousins’ charts - studies in terms of effective stress

A II-5 Example concerning use of Cousins’ charts

A II-6 Charts by Hoek and Hoek and Bray

A II-7 Rapid draw down - effective stress approach

A II-8 Construction pore pressures in impervious fill of earth dam

Appendix III - Morgenstern and Price Approach - Some Additional Particulars

A III-l Side force assumptions

A III-2 Admissibility Criteria for Morgenstern and Price solutions

A III-3 Typical comparisons

A III-4 Conclusions

References

Subject Index

Errata and Addenda



