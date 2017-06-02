Sliding Mode Control Using MATLAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128025758, 9780128026700

Sliding Mode Control Using MATLAB

1st Edition

Authors: Jinkun Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780128026700
Paperback ISBN: 9780128025758
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd June 2017
Page Count: 346
Description

Sliding Mode Control Using MATLAB provides many sliding mode controller design examples, along with simulation examples and MATLAB® programs. Following the review of sliding mode control, the book includes sliding mode control for continuous systems, robust adaptive sliding mode control, sliding mode control for underactuated systems, backstepping, and dynamic surface sliding mode control, sliding mode control based on filter and observer, sliding mode control for discrete systems, fuzzy sliding mode control, neural network sliding mode control, and sliding mode control for robot manipulators.

The contents of each chapter are independent, providing readers with information they can use for their own needs. It is suitable for the readers who work on mechanical and electronic engineering, electrical automation engineering, etc., and can also be used as a teaching reference for universities.

Key Features

  • Provides many sliding mode controller design examples to help readers solve their research and design problems
  • Includes various, implementable, robust sliding mode control design solutions from engineering applications
  • Provides the simulation examples and MATLAB programs for each sliding mode control algorithm

Readership

Suitable for readers who work in mechanical and electronic engineering, electrical automation engineering, etc. and also can be used as a teaching reference book for universities

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Basic sliding mode controller design
3. Classical sliding mode controller design
4. Adaptive sliding mode control
5. Sliding mode control for underactuated systems
6. Backstepping and dynamic surface sliding mode control
7. Sliding mode control based on filter and observer
8. Fuzzy sliding mode control
9. Neural network sliding mode control
10. Discrete sliding mode control
11. Sliding mode control for robot manipulators

About the Author

Jinkun Liu

LIU Jinkun received BS, MS and PhD degrees from Northeastern University, Shenyang, China, in 1989, 1994 and 1997, respectively. He was a postdoctoral fellow in Zhejiang University from 1997 to 1999. He is currently a full professor in Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. His research interests include sliding mode control, intelligent control and robust control. He has published more than 100 research papers and eight books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Beijing, China

