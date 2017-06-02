Sliding Mode Control Using MATLAB
1st Edition
Description
Sliding Mode Control Using MATLAB provides many sliding mode controller design examples, along with simulation examples and MATLAB® programs. Following the review of sliding mode control, the book includes sliding mode control for continuous systems, robust adaptive sliding mode control, sliding mode control for underactuated systems, backstepping, and dynamic surface sliding mode control, sliding mode control based on filter and observer, sliding mode control for discrete systems, fuzzy sliding mode control, neural network sliding mode control, and sliding mode control for robot manipulators.
The contents of each chapter are independent, providing readers with information they can use for their own needs. It is suitable for the readers who work on mechanical and electronic engineering, electrical automation engineering, etc., and can also be used as a teaching reference for universities.
Key Features
- Provides many sliding mode controller design examples to help readers solve their research and design problems
- Includes various, implementable, robust sliding mode control design solutions from engineering applications
- Provides the simulation examples and MATLAB programs for each sliding mode control algorithm
Readership
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Basic sliding mode controller design
3. Classical sliding mode controller design
4. Adaptive sliding mode control
5. Sliding mode control for underactuated systems
6. Backstepping and dynamic surface sliding mode control
7. Sliding mode control based on filter and observer
8. Fuzzy sliding mode control
9. Neural network sliding mode control
10. Discrete sliding mode control
11. Sliding mode control for robot manipulators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 2nd June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026700
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128025758
About the Author
Jinkun Liu
LIU Jinkun received BS, MS and PhD degrees from Northeastern University, Shenyang, China, in 1989, 1994 and 1997, respectively. He was a postdoctoral fellow in Zhejiang University from 1997 to 1999. He is currently a full professor in Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. His research interests include sliding mode control, intelligent control and robust control. He has published more than 100 research papers and eight books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Beijing, China