Sliding Mode Control Using MATLAB provides many sliding mode controller design examples, along with simulation examples and MATLAB® programs. Following the review of sliding mode control, the book includes sliding mode control for continuous systems, robust adaptive sliding mode control, sliding mode control for underactuated systems, backstepping, and dynamic surface sliding mode control, sliding mode control based on filter and observer, sliding mode control for discrete systems, fuzzy sliding mode control, neural network sliding mode control, and sliding mode control for robot manipulators.

The contents of each chapter are independent, providing readers with information they can use for their own needs. It is suitable for the readers who work on mechanical and electronic engineering, electrical automation engineering, etc., and can also be used as a teaching reference for universities.