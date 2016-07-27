Sleisenger and Fordtran's Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease Review and Assessment-First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131247013

Sleisenger and Fordtran's Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease Review and Assessment-First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Emad Qayed
Paperback ISBN: 9788131247013
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th July 2016
Page Count: 348
Description

In this edition, we compiled all new questions that are

board-style, case-based patient vignettes, with a strong focus

on clinically relevant information. These questions test medical

knowledge, clinical reasoning and interpretation, and

problem solving skills. The new edition mimics the contents

of the gastroenterology board examinations in content, style,

and number of questions for each section, and each question

has a single best answer. We avoided questions that have more

than one correct answer choice, as well as “all of the above,”

“none of the above,” and “all except” types of questions.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1

Biology of the Gastrointestinal Tract

CHAPTER 2

CHAPTER 3

Symptoms, Signs, and Biopsychosocial Issues

CHAPTER 4

Topics Involving Multiple Organs

CHAPTER 5

Esophagus

CHAPTER 6

Stomach and Duodenum

CHAPTER 7

Pancreas

CHAPTER 8

Biliary Tract

CHAPTER 9

Liver

CHAPTER 10

Small and Large Intestine

CHAPTER 11

Additional Treatments for Patients with Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease

Details

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9788131247013

About the Author

Emad Qayed

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Digestive Diseases, Emory University School of Medicine, Interim Chief of Gastroenterology, Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

