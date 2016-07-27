Sleisenger and Fordtran's Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease Review and Assessment-First South Asia Edition

In this edition, we compiled all new questions that are

board-style, case-based patient vignettes, with a strong focus

on clinically relevant information. These questions test medical

knowledge, clinical reasoning and interpretation, and

problem solving skills. The new edition mimics the contents

of the gastroenterology board examinations in content, style,

and number of questions for each section, and each question

has a single best answer. We avoided questions that have more

than one correct answer choice, as well as “all of the above,”

“none of the above,” and “all except” types of questions.