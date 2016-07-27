Sleisenger and Fordtran's Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease Review and Assessment-First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
In this edition, we compiled all new questions that are
board-style, case-based patient vignettes, with a strong focus
on clinically relevant information. These questions test medical
knowledge, clinical reasoning and interpretation, and
problem solving skills. The new edition mimics the contents
of the gastroenterology board examinations in content, style,
and number of questions for each section, and each question
has a single best answer. We avoided questions that have more
than one correct answer choice, as well as “all of the above,”
“none of the above,” and “all except” types of questions.
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1
Biology of the Gastrointestinal Tract
CHAPTER 2
CHAPTER 3
Symptoms, Signs, and Biopsychosocial Issues
CHAPTER 4
Topics Involving Multiple Organs
CHAPTER 5
Esophagus
CHAPTER 6
Stomach and Duodenum
CHAPTER 7
Pancreas
CHAPTER 8
Biliary Tract
CHAPTER 9
Liver
CHAPTER 10
Small and Large Intestine
CHAPTER 11
Additional Treatments for Patients with Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 27th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131247013
About the Author
Emad Qayed
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Digestive Diseases, Emory University School of Medicine, Interim Chief of Gastroenterology, Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia, USA