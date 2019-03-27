Sleep Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 27-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Sleep Surgery, and is edited by Dr. Stanley Liu. Articles will include: Upper Airway (Hypoglossal Nerve) Stimulation; Functional Drug Induced Sleeping Endoscopy; Genioglossus and Genioplasty Advancement; Maxillomandibular Advancement: Stanford Method; Pediatric Sleep Surgery: Skeletal Procedures; Maxillomandibular Advancement with TMJ Replacement; Transoral Robotic Surgery for the Tongue Base; Sleep Surgery in the Era of Precision Medicine; Maxillomandibular Advancement: Montreal Method; Nasal Surgery for Sleep-disordered Breathing; Tonsillectomy and Pharyngoplasty: Tissue Preserving Techniques; Pediatric Sleep Surgery: Soft Tissue Procedures; and more!
- English
- © Elsevier 2019
- 27th March 2019
- Elsevier
- 9780323654463
- 9780323654456
Stanley Yung-Chuan Liu Author
Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology, Co-Director, Sleep Surgery Fellowship, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA