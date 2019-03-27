Sleep Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 27-1

This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Sleep Surgery, and is edited by Dr. Stanley Liu. Articles will include: Upper Airway (Hypoglossal Nerve) Stimulation; Functional Drug Induced Sleeping Endoscopy; Genioglossus and Genioplasty Advancement; Maxillomandibular Advancement: Stanford Method; Pediatric Sleep Surgery: Skeletal Procedures; Maxillomandibular Advancement with TMJ Replacement; Transoral Robotic Surgery for the Tongue Base; Sleep Surgery in the Era of Precision Medicine; Maxillomandibular Advancement: Montreal Method; Nasal Surgery for Sleep-disordered Breathing; Tonsillectomy and Pharyngoplasty: Tissue Preserving Techniques; Pediatric Sleep Surgery: Soft Tissue Procedures; and more!