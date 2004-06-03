Sleep Medicine Secrets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560535928, 9781437720662

Sleep Medicine Secrets

1st Edition

Authors: Damien Stevens
eBook ISBN: 9781437720662
Paperback ISBN: 9781560535928
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 3rd June 2004
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

Section I. Background, Evaluation, and Monitoring

1. History and Literature of Sleep Medicine

2. Normal Sleep

3. Physiology of Sleep

Respiratory Physiology;
Cardiovascular Physiology;
Endocrine Physiology;
Gastrointestinal Physiology;
Circadian Rhythms;
Sleep Deprivation

4. Neuroanatomy and Neurophysiology

5. Evaluation of Patients with Sleep Disorders

Obtaining a History;
Performing a Physical Examination;

6. Polysomnography

Indications;
Electroencephalography;
Respiratory Measurements

7. Other Diagnostic Tests in Sleep Medicine

Sleep Diaries;
Actigraphy;
Cephalometrics;
Blood Testing


Section II. Specific Sleep Disorders

8. Sleep-disordered Breathing and Primary Snoring

Sleep Apnea-Hypopnea Syndrome (SAHS);
Primary Snoring

9. Central Sleep Apnea

10. Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia

Narcolepsy;
Idiopathic Hypersomnia

11. Shift Work and Sleep Phase Disorders

Shift Work Sleep Disorder;
Advanced Sleep-Phase Disorder;
Delayed Sleep-Phase Disorder;
Non 24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder;
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern;
Jet Lag Syndrome

12. Insomnia

Primary Insomnia;
Secondary Insomnia;
Behavioral Therapy;
Pharmacologic Therapy;
Sleep Hygiene

13. REM Parasomnias

REM Behavior Disorder;
REM-associated Sustained Nocturnal Penile Erections;
REM Sleep-Related Sinus Arrest

14. Non-REM Parasomnias

Sleepwalking;
Sleeptalking;
Confusional Arousals;
Sleep Terrors

15. Sleep-Wake Transition Disorders

Rhythmic Movement Disorder;
Sleep Starts;
Nocturnal Leg Cramps

16. Other Parasomnias

Bruxism;
Sleep-Related Laryngospasm;
Nocturnal Paroxysmal Dystonia

17. Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

18. Dreaming


Section III. Sleep and Other Medical Conditions

19. Cardiovascular Disorders

20. Neurologic Disorders

Epilepsy;
Movement Disorders;
Neuromuscular Disorders

21. Psychiatric Disorders

Depression;
Anxiety/Panic Disorder;
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder;
Schizophrenia

22. Miscellaneous Medical Disorders

Respiratory Diseases;
Renal Disorders;
Endocrine Disorders;
Gastrointestinal Disorders;
Rheumatologic Disorders;
Malignancies;
Critical Illness

23. Sleep and Pharmacology

Disorders of Initiating and Maintaining Sleep;
Disorders of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness;
Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movement Disorder;
Pregnancy;
Drugs of Abuse;
Miscellaneous


Section IV. Pediatric Sleep

24. Pediatric Polysomnography

25. Limit Setting Disorder

26. Sleep Onset Association Disorder

27. Pediatric Non REM Parasomnias

28. Pediatric Sleep Disordered Breathing

29. Pediatric Sleep and Other Medical Conditions

Enuresis;
Neurologic Disorders;
Neuromuscular Disorders;
Psychiatric Disorders;
Genetic Disorders


Index

Description

In the proven format of the highly acclaimed Secrets Series®, the authors present key information on the diagnosis and management of the full array of sleep disorders. Each chapter asks a series of key questions and provides answers from leading authorities in the field. Ideal as a quick reference, but comprehensive enough to function as the clinical book of choice in sleep medicine.

Key Features

  • All the most important "need-to-know" questions-and-answers in the proven format of the highly acclaimed Secrets Series®
  • Concise answers that include the author's pearls, tips, memory aids, and "secrets"
  • Bulleted lists, algorithms, and illustrations for quick review
  • Thorough, highly detailed index
  • Thought-provoking questions that provide succinct answers
  • Presentation of a vast amount of information

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Hanley & Belfus 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Hanley & Belfus
eBook ISBN:
9781437720662
Paperback ISBN:
9781560535928

About the Authors

Damien Stevens Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, Rush Medical College, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Medical Director, Rush Sleep Disorder and Research, Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, IL

