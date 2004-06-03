Sleep Medicine Secrets

Section I. Background, Evaluation, and Monitoring



1. History and Literature of Sleep Medicine



2. Normal Sleep



3. Physiology of Sleep



Respiratory Physiology;

Cardiovascular Physiology;

Endocrine Physiology;

Gastrointestinal Physiology;

Circadian Rhythms;

Sleep Deprivation



4. Neuroanatomy and Neurophysiology



5. Evaluation of Patients with Sleep Disorders



Obtaining a History;

Performing a Physical Examination;



6. Polysomnography



Indications;

Electroencephalography;

Respiratory Measurements



7. Other Diagnostic Tests in Sleep Medicine



Sleep Diaries;

Actigraphy;

Cephalometrics;

Blood Testing





Section II. Specific Sleep Disorders



8. Sleep-disordered Breathing and Primary Snoring



Sleep Apnea-Hypopnea Syndrome (SAHS);

Primary Snoring



9. Central Sleep Apnea



10. Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia



Narcolepsy;

Idiopathic Hypersomnia



11. Shift Work and Sleep Phase Disorders



Shift Work Sleep Disorder;

Advanced Sleep-Phase Disorder;

Delayed Sleep-Phase Disorder;

Non 24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder;

Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern;

Jet Lag Syndrome



12. Insomnia



Primary Insomnia;

Secondary Insomnia;

Behavioral Therapy;

Pharmacologic Therapy;

Sleep Hygiene



13. REM Parasomnias



REM Behavior Disorder;

REM-associated Sustained Nocturnal Penile Erections;

REM Sleep-Related Sinus Arrest



14. Non-REM Parasomnias



Sleepwalking;

Sleeptalking;

Confusional Arousals;

Sleep Terrors



15. Sleep-Wake Transition Disorders



Rhythmic Movement Disorder;

Sleep Starts;

Nocturnal Leg Cramps



16. Other Parasomnias



Bruxism;

Sleep-Related Laryngospasm;

Nocturnal Paroxysmal Dystonia



17. Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movement Disorder



18. Dreaming





Section III. Sleep and Other Medical Conditions



19. Cardiovascular Disorders



20. Neurologic Disorders



Epilepsy;

Movement Disorders;

Neuromuscular Disorders



21. Psychiatric Disorders



Depression;

Anxiety/Panic Disorder;

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder;

Schizophrenia



22. Miscellaneous Medical Disorders



Respiratory Diseases;

Renal Disorders;

Endocrine Disorders;

Gastrointestinal Disorders;

Rheumatologic Disorders;

Malignancies;

Critical Illness



23. Sleep and Pharmacology



Disorders of Initiating and Maintaining Sleep;

Disorders of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness;

Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movement Disorder;

Pregnancy;

Drugs of Abuse;

Miscellaneous





Section IV. Pediatric Sleep



24. Pediatric Polysomnography



25. Limit Setting Disorder



26. Sleep Onset Association Disorder



27. Pediatric Non REM Parasomnias



28. Pediatric Sleep Disordered Breathing



29. Pediatric Sleep and Other Medical Conditions



Enuresis;

Neurologic Disorders;

Neuromuscular Disorders;

Psychiatric Disorders;

Genetic Disorders





Index

