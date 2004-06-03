Sleep Medicine Secrets
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Background, Evaluation, and Monitoring
1. History and Literature of Sleep Medicine
2. Normal Sleep
3. Physiology of Sleep
Respiratory Physiology;
Cardiovascular Physiology;
Endocrine Physiology;
Gastrointestinal Physiology;
Circadian Rhythms;
Sleep Deprivation
4. Neuroanatomy and Neurophysiology
5. Evaluation of Patients with Sleep Disorders
Obtaining a History;
Performing a Physical Examination;
6. Polysomnography
Indications;
Electroencephalography;
Respiratory Measurements
7. Other Diagnostic Tests in Sleep Medicine
Sleep Diaries;
Actigraphy;
Cephalometrics;
Blood Testing
Section II. Specific Sleep Disorders
8. Sleep-disordered Breathing and Primary Snoring
Sleep Apnea-Hypopnea Syndrome (SAHS);
Primary Snoring
9. Central Sleep Apnea
10. Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia
Narcolepsy;
Idiopathic Hypersomnia
11. Shift Work and Sleep Phase Disorders
Shift Work Sleep Disorder;
Advanced Sleep-Phase Disorder;
Delayed Sleep-Phase Disorder;
Non 24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder;
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern;
Jet Lag Syndrome
12. Insomnia
Primary Insomnia;
Secondary Insomnia;
Behavioral Therapy;
Pharmacologic Therapy;
Sleep Hygiene
13. REM Parasomnias
REM Behavior Disorder;
REM-associated Sustained Nocturnal Penile Erections;
REM Sleep-Related Sinus Arrest
14. Non-REM Parasomnias
Sleepwalking;
Sleeptalking;
Confusional Arousals;
Sleep Terrors
15. Sleep-Wake Transition Disorders
Rhythmic Movement Disorder;
Sleep Starts;
Nocturnal Leg Cramps
16. Other Parasomnias
Bruxism;
Sleep-Related Laryngospasm;
Nocturnal Paroxysmal Dystonia
17. Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
18. Dreaming
Section III. Sleep and Other Medical Conditions
19. Cardiovascular Disorders
20. Neurologic Disorders
Epilepsy;
Movement Disorders;
Neuromuscular Disorders
21. Psychiatric Disorders
Depression;
Anxiety/Panic Disorder;
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder;
Schizophrenia
22. Miscellaneous Medical Disorders
Respiratory Diseases;
Renal Disorders;
Endocrine Disorders;
Gastrointestinal Disorders;
Rheumatologic Disorders;
Malignancies;
Critical Illness
23. Sleep and Pharmacology
Disorders of Initiating and Maintaining Sleep;
Disorders of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness;
Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movement Disorder;
Pregnancy;
Drugs of Abuse;
Miscellaneous
Section IV. Pediatric Sleep
24. Pediatric Polysomnography
25. Limit Setting Disorder
26. Sleep Onset Association Disorder
27. Pediatric Non REM Parasomnias
28. Pediatric Sleep Disordered Breathing
29. Pediatric Sleep and Other Medical Conditions
Enuresis;
Neurologic Disorders;
Neuromuscular Disorders;
Psychiatric Disorders;
Genetic Disorders
Index
Description
In the proven format of the highly acclaimed Secrets Series®, the authors present key information on the diagnosis and management of the full array of sleep disorders. Each chapter asks a series of key questions and provides answers from leading authorities in the field. Ideal as a quick reference, but comprehensive enough to function as the clinical book of choice in sleep medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Hanley & Belfus 2004
- Published:
- 3rd June 2004
- Imprint:
- Hanley & Belfus
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720662
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781560535928
About the Authors
Damien Stevens Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, Rush Medical College, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Medical Director, Rush Sleep Disorder and Research, Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, IL