Sleep Medicine and Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738496, 9781455743971

Sleep Medicine and Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 56-2

1st Edition

Authors: Ronald Attanasio Dennis Bailey
eBook ISBN: 9781455743971
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738496
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd April 2012
Page Count: 960
Sleep Medicine is a relatively new medical specialty that has demonstrated its clear relevance to the practice of many other specialties, and dentistry is no exception. This issue of Dental Clinics of North America includes articles that address aspects of sleep medicine most relevant to the dentist, such as bruxism, breathing disorders, and Insomnia.

Ronald Attanasio Author

Professor and Director

TMD and Orofacial Pain Clinic

Department of Adult Restorative Dentistry

UNMC College of Dentistry

Dennis Bailey Author

