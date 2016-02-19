Sleep in Medical and Neurologic Disorders, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 11-1

Dr. Flavia B. Consens has assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Sleep in Medical and Neurologic Disorders. Articles include: Sleep and pulmonary disease, Sleep and Pain, Sleep and Neurodegenerative Disorders, Sleep and Stroke, Sleep in the pediatric population, Sleep and cancer, Narcolepsy and excessive daytime sleepiness, Sleep in the hospitalized patient, Sleep and psychiatric disorders, Occupational sleep medicine, and more!