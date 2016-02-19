Sleep in Medical and Neurologic Disorders, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 11-1
1st Edition
Authors: Flavia Consens
eBook ISBN: 9780323416665
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416658
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th February 2016
Description
Dr. Flavia B. Consens has assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Sleep in Medical and Neurologic Disorders. Articles include: Sleep and pulmonary disease, Sleep and Pain, Sleep and Neurodegenerative Disorders, Sleep and Stroke, Sleep in the pediatric population, Sleep and cancer, Narcolepsy and excessive daytime sleepiness, Sleep in the hospitalized patient, Sleep and psychiatric disorders, Occupational sleep medicine, and more!
- English
© Elsevier 2016
19th February 2016
Elsevier
9780323416665
9780323416658
About the Authors
Flavia Consens Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington
