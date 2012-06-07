Sleep Hormones, Volume 89
Table of Contents
- Neurohormones and Sleep
- The Role of Orexin/Hypocretin in the Central Nervous System and Peripheral Tissues
- Plasticity in Neurons Synthesizing Wake/Arousal Promoting Hormone Hypocretin/Orexin
- Expression of Orexin Receptors in the Pituitary
- Transcriptional Regulation of the Hypocretin/Orexin Gene
- Energy Expenditure: Role of Orexin
- Orexins: Tissue Localization, Functions and its Relation to Insulin Secretion and Diabetes Mellitus
- Orexin Neurons and Emotional Stress
- Orexin and Central Regulation of Cardiorespiratory System
- Hypocretin/Orexin Involvement in Reward and Reinforcement
- Glutamate and Orexin Neurons
- Serotonin Conflict in Sleep-Feeding
- Humoral Sleep Regulation; Interleukin-1 and Tumor Necrosis Factor
- Action of Modafinil through Histaminergic and Orexinergic Neurons
- Anti-Parkinson Drugs and Orexin Neurons
- Cocaine and Nicotine Research Illustrates a Range of Hypocretin Mechanisms in Addiction
- Sleep and Orexins in Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
- Orexin System in Teleost Fish
Eric Frenette, Alben Lui and Michelle Cao
Tomomi Tsunematsu and Akihiro Yamanaka
Xiao-Bing Gao
Tadeusz Kaminski and Nina Smolinska
Susumu Tanaka
Jennifer A. Teske and Vijayakumar Mavanji
Ernest Adeghate
Tomoyuki Kuwaki and Wei Zhang
Israt Z. Shahid, Ahmed A. Rahman and Paul M. Pilowsky
Rodrigo A. España
Ozhan Eyigor and Zehra Minbay
Katsunori Nonogaki
Kathryn A. Jewett and James M. Krueger
Tomoko Ishizuka, Tomotaka Murotani and Atsushi Yamatodani
Hiroshi Katsuki and Shotaro Michinaga
Corey Baimel, Stephanie L. Borgland and William Corrigall
Hélène Volkoff
Kouhei Matsuda, Morio Azuma and Ki Sung Kang
Description
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. The Editorial Board now reflects expertise in the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology and enzyme mechanisms.
Under the capable and qualified editorial leadership of Dr. Gerald Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists, biochemists, nutritionists, pharmacologists, cell biologists and molecular biologists. Others interested in the structure and function of biologically active molecules like hormones and vitamins will, as always, turn to this series for comprehensive reviews by leading contributors to this and related disciplines.
This volume focuses on sleep hormones.
