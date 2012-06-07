Sleep Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123946232, 9780123948397

Sleep Hormones, Volume 89

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Litwack
eBook ISBN: 9780123948397
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123946232
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th June 2012
Page Count: 464
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
141.00
119.85
206.32
175.37
204.00
173.40
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
206.32
175.37
120.00
102.00
198.00
168.30
149.00
126.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Neurohormones and Sleep

    2. Eric Frenette, Alben Lui and Michelle Cao

  2. The Role of Orexin/Hypocretin in the Central Nervous System and Peripheral Tissues

    3. Tomomi Tsunematsu and Akihiro Yamanaka

  3. Plasticity in Neurons Synthesizing Wake/Arousal Promoting Hormone Hypocretin/Orexin

    4. Xiao-Bing Gao

  4. Expression of Orexin Receptors in the Pituitary

    5. Tadeusz Kaminski and Nina Smolinska

  5. Transcriptional Regulation of the Hypocretin/Orexin Gene

    6. Susumu Tanaka

  6. Energy Expenditure: Role of Orexin

    7. Jennifer A. Teske and Vijayakumar Mavanji

  7. Orexins: Tissue Localization, Functions and its Relation to Insulin Secretion and Diabetes Mellitus

    8. Ernest Adeghate

  8. Orexin Neurons and Emotional Stress

    9. Tomoyuki Kuwaki and Wei Zhang

  9. Orexin and Central Regulation of Cardiorespiratory System

    10. Israt Z. Shahid, Ahmed A. Rahman and Paul M. Pilowsky

  10. Hypocretin/Orexin Involvement in Reward and Reinforcement

    11. Rodrigo A. España

  11. Glutamate and Orexin Neurons

    12. Ozhan Eyigor and Zehra Minbay

  12. Serotonin Conflict in Sleep-Feeding

    13. Katsunori Nonogaki

  13. Humoral Sleep Regulation; Interleukin-1 and Tumor Necrosis Factor

    14. Kathryn A. Jewett and James M. Krueger

  14. Action of Modafinil through Histaminergic and Orexinergic Neurons

    15. Tomoko Ishizuka, Tomotaka Murotani and Atsushi Yamatodani

  15. Anti-Parkinson Drugs and Orexin Neurons

    16. Hiroshi Katsuki and Shotaro Michinaga

  16. Cocaine and Nicotine Research Illustrates a Range of Hypocretin Mechanisms in Addiction

    17. Corey Baimel, Stephanie L. Borgland and William Corrigall

  17. Sleep and Orexins in Non-Mammalian Vertebrates

    18. Hélène Volkoff

  18. Orexin System in Teleost Fish

Kouhei Matsuda, Morio Azuma and Ki Sung Kang

Description

First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. The Editorial Board now reflects expertise in the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology and enzyme mechanisms.

Under the capable and qualified editorial leadership of Dr. Gerald Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists, biochemists, nutritionists, pharmacologists, cell biologists and molecular biologists. Others interested in the structure and function of biologically active molecules like hormones and vitamins will, as always, turn to this series for comprehensive reviews by leading contributors to this and related disciplines.

This volume focuses on sleep hormones.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting-edge review concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors. Libraries and laboratories at institutes with strong programs in cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, gene regulation, hormone control, and signal transduction are likely to be interested

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123948397
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123946232

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Gerald Litwack

Gerald Litwack Serial Editor

Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.