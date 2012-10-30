Sleep Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729582018

Sleep Disorders

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729582018
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Sleep Disorders - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. There are many types of sleep disorders, with different aetiologies, presentations and treatments. Generally, sleep disorders can be classified into one of four groups: hypersomnias, parasomnias, insomnia and sleep–wake schedule disorders. Some sleep disorders need to be referred to a specialised sleep disorders clinic for diagnosis and treatment. Other sleep problems can be diagnosed and managed within general practice and will be emphasised in this chapter. In the first part of this chapter we provide a brief introduction to the sleep process. In the second part, we outline sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnoea, narcolepsy and sleep-related movement disorders, bruxism and the parasomnias, which require referral to a specialised sleep centre. In the final part we describe the diagnosis and management of the more common but heterogenous sleep disorders of insomnia and sleep–wake schedule disorders.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780729582018

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

