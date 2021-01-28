Sleep Disorders in Children and Adolescents, An Issue of ChildAnd Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323791144

Sleep Disorders in Children and Adolescents, An Issue of ChildAnd Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Editors: Argelinda Baroni Jessica Lunsford-Avery
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323791144
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th January 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Argelinda Baroni and Jessica Lunsford-Avery, will cover key topics of importance surrounding Sleep Disorders in Children and Adolescents. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Todd Peters. Topics discussed in this issue include but are not limited to: Screening and Evaluation of Sleep Disturbances and Sleep Disorders in Children and Adolescents; Normal Sleep in Children and Adolescents; Classification and Epidemiology of Sleep Disorders; Neurocognitive Effects of Sleep Disruption in Children and Adolescents; Pediatric Insomnia; Just Let Me Sleep In: Identifying and Treating Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder in Adolescents; Sleep Disorders and Depression Among Youth; Behavioral Treatment of Insomnia and Sleep Disturbances in School-Aged Children and Adolescents; Parasomnias and Movement Disorders; Sleep and Technology in Early Childhood; Technology and Sleep in school age children; Medication for Insomnia; Sleep and Suicidal Behavior in Children and Adolescents; Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Sleep; Sleep-related problems and pediatric anxiety disorders; Interaction Between Trauma and Sleep in Children and Adolescents, among others.

About the Editors

Argelinda Baroni

Co-Director of Child and Adolescent Sleep Program Clinical Assistant Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Child Study Center One Park Avenue 7th Floor New York, NY 10016

Jessica Lunsford-Avery

