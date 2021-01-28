Sleep Disorders in Children and Adolescents, An Issue of ChildAnd Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1

This issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Argelinda Baroni and Jessica Lunsford-Avery, will cover key topics of importance surrounding Sleep Disorders in Children and Adolescents. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Todd Peters. Topics discussed in this issue include but are not limited to: Screening and Evaluation of Sleep Disturbances and Sleep Disorders in Children and Adolescents; Normal Sleep in Children and Adolescents; Classification and Epidemiology of Sleep Disorders; Neurocognitive Effects of Sleep Disruption in Children and Adolescents; Pediatric Insomnia; Just Let Me Sleep In: Identifying and Treating Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder in Adolescents; Sleep Disorders and Depression Among Youth; Behavioral Treatment of Insomnia and Sleep Disturbances in School-Aged Children and Adolescents; Parasomnias and Movement Disorders; Sleep and Technology in Early Childhood; Technology and Sleep in school age children; Medication for Insomnia; Sleep and Suicidal Behavior in Children and Adolescents; Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Sleep; Sleep-related problems and pediatric anxiety disorders; Interaction Between Trauma and Sleep in Children and Adolescents, among others.