Sleep Disorders and Mental Health, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323402682, 9780323402699

Sleep Disorders and Mental Health, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 38-4

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Winokur
eBook ISBN: 9780323402699
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323402682
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description

The strong association between mental health and sleep is examined here in topics that include: Epidemiology of sleep disorders, co-morbidity with mental health disorders and impact on health and quality of life; Neurobiology of sleep; Neurobiology of circadian rhythms; Genetics of sleep disorders; Sleep disturbances in anxiety disorders; Sleep disturbances in mood disorders; Sleep disturbances in schizophrenia; Sleep disturbances in substance abuse disorders; Sleep disturbances and behavioral disturbances in children and adolescents; Sleep disturbances and behavioral disturbances in the elderly; Sleep disturbances and behavioral symptoms in medical patients; Effects of psychotropic medications on sleep continuity and sleep architecture; Circadian rhythm sleep disorders; New developments in sleep medications of relevance to mental health disorders; and Primary sleep disorders: identification and treatment by psychiatrists.

About the Authors

Andrew Winokur Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Connecticut Health Center

