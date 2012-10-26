Sleep Disorders, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 30-4

Sleep disorders are a widely recognized consequence of many neurological pathologies. This issue of Neurologic Clinics features the following articles: Sleep Physiology; Sleep Assessment Tools for the Neurologist; Fitting Sleep into Neurological Practice; Insomnia; Parasomnias and look-alikes; Sleep Apnea: Obstructive and central; Restless Legs syndrome; Circadian Rhythm; Pediatric Sleep Disorders; Dementia; Stroke; Epilepsy; CNS Immunological and Infectious; Movement Disorders; Neuromuscular ; Headache; Traumatic Brain Injury; and Psychiatry in Sleep.