Sleep Disorders, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749515, 9781455747757

Sleep Disorders, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 30-4

1st Edition

Authors: Bradley Vaughn
eBook ISBN: 9781455747757
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749515
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Sleep disorders are a widely recognized consequence of many neurological pathologies. This issue of Neurologic Clinics features the following articles: Sleep Physiology; Sleep Assessment Tools for the Neurologist; Fitting Sleep into Neurological Practice;  Insomnia; Parasomnias and look-alikes; Sleep Apnea: Obstructive and central; Restless Legs syndrome; Circadian Rhythm; Pediatric Sleep Disorders; Dementia;  Stroke; Epilepsy; CNS Immunological and Infectious; Movement Disorders; Neuromuscular ; Headache; Traumatic Brain Injury; and  Psychiatry in Sleep.

About the Authors

Bradley Vaughn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chair, Department of Neurology Chief of the Division of Sleep and Epilepsy Professor of Neurology and Biomedical Engineering University of North Carolina School of Medicine

