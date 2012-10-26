Sleep Disorders, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 30-4
1st Edition
Sleep disorders are a widely recognized consequence of many neurological pathologies. This issue of Neurologic Clinics features the following articles: Sleep Physiology; Sleep Assessment Tools for the Neurologist; Fitting Sleep into Neurological Practice; Insomnia; Parasomnias and look-alikes; Sleep Apnea: Obstructive and central; Restless Legs syndrome; Circadian Rhythm; Pediatric Sleep Disorders; Dementia; Stroke; Epilepsy; CNS Immunological and Infectious; Movement Disorders; Neuromuscular ; Headache; Traumatic Brain Injury; and Psychiatry in Sleep.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 26th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747757
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749515
Bradley Vaughn Author
Vice Chair, Department of Neurology Chief of the Division of Sleep and Epilepsy Professor of Neurology and Biomedical Engineering University of North Carolina School of Medicine