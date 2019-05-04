Sleep Deprivation and Cognition, Volume 246
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Sleep deprivation, effort allocation and performance
Stijn A. A. Massar, Julian Lim and Scott A. Huettel
2. The impact of sleep deprivation on declarative memory
James N. Cousins and Guillén Fernández
3. Adolescent sleep restriction effects on cognition and mood
Michelle A. Short and Michael W.L. Chee
4. Self-regulation and social behavior during sleep deprivation
Jillian Dorrian, Stephanie Centofanti, Ashleigh Smith and Kathryn Demos McDermott
5. A dynamic attentional control framework for understanding sleep deprivation effects on cognition
Paul Whitney, John M. Hinson and Amy T. Nusbaum
6. Unraveling the genetic underpinnings of sleep deprivation-induced impairments in human cognition
Brieann C. Satterfield, Benjamin Stucky, Hans-Peter Landolt and Hans P.A. Van Dongen
7. Functional connectivity and the sleep-deprived brain
Michael W.L. Chee and Juan Zhou
8. Basic and applied science interactions in fatigue understanding and risk mitigation
Glenn Gunzelmann, Stephen James and J. Lynn Caldwell
Description
Sleep Deprivation and Cognition, Volume 247, the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series, covers the effects of sleep deprivation, with this new release featuring sections on the Impact of sleep deprivation on long-term memory, Adolescent sleep restriction effects on cognition and mood, Self- regulation and social behavior during sleep deprivation, Experiential decision-making and the effects of sleep loss, Sleep deprivation and dynamic attentional control, a Pharmacogenetic approach to understanding sleep deprivation and cognition, Neuroimaging of functional connectivity in the sleep-deprived brain: what does it tell us?, and more.
Key Features
- Brings together scientists working in the area of sleep deprivation with scientists involved in research and theory in cognitive neuroscience
- Fosters theory-driven research on sleep loss and cognition while also advancing a general understanding of cognitive neuroscience
- Provides a foundation for the design of countermeasures to prevent human errors and accidents caused by sleep loss
Readership
Everyone working in cognitive neuroscience and everyone studying the effects of sleep deprivation on cognition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 4th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444642509
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444642516
About the Serial Volume Editors
Paul Whitney Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Paul Whitney is a Professor in the Department of Psychology and Executive Director of the Health Equity Research Center at Washington State University, Pullman. He has published extensively on the cognitive neuroscience of working memory and executive functions in language comprehension and risky decision making. His recent research has focused on how the attentional control system can adapt to situational challenges, including sleep deprivation, in ways that produce resilient performance under fatigue and attentional overload.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Psychology and Executive Director, Health Equity Research Center, Washington State University, Pullman, USA
John Hinson Serial Volume Editor
Dr. John M. Hinson is Professor in the Department of Psychology at Washington State University, Pullman. Dr. Hinson is known for early work on optimality analysis of conditioning and learning, and for more recent research demonstrating how working memory functioning constrains experiential and descriptive decision making. His current research focuses on working memory and affective influences on decisions making, and is particularly concerned with understanding changes in attentional control processes that result from sleep loss.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Psychology, Washington State University, USA
Michael Chee Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Michael W.L. Chee is Professor and Director of the Centre for Cognitive Neuroscience at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore. He has extensively characterized functional neuroimaging changes occurring in sleep deprivation across multiple cognitive domains. This has been extended to studying effects of multi-night sleep restriction on adolescent cognition and mood as well as the modulatory effect of sleep on cognitive aging. He is investigating interventions to improve sleep including phase-locked acoustic stimulation and starting school later. He contributed to the development of a patented rapid sleep staging platform. He is a recipient of the National Outstanding Clinician Scientist award and the Singapore Translational Research award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Centre for Cognitive Neuroscience, Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore
Kimberly Honn Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Kimberly A. Honn is an Assistant Research Professor in the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University, Spokane. Dr. Honn conducts laboratory sleep deprivation studies that are focused on investigating the specific cognitive impairments caused by sleep loss and the underlying neurobiological causes for such performance deficits. Her research also involves field studies of sleep and performance during different shift schedules within the transportation industry, including commercial trucking and aviation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Research Professor, Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, Washington State University, Spokane, USA
Hans Van Dongen Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Hans P. A. Van Dongen is Director of the Sleep and Performance Research Center and Professor in the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University Spokane. Dr. Van Dongen is known for his research on sleep, sleep deprivation, shift work, cognitive performance, and fatigue risk management. His research includes laboratory, field, and simulator studies, as well as mathematical modeling of sleep and performance. He has published over 150 peer-reviewed papers, is a named inventor on two U.S. patents, and is an elected member of the Washington State Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Sleep and Performance Research Center and Professor, Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, Washington State University, Spokane, USA