Sleep and Transportation, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323708807

Sleep and Transportation, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 14-4

1st Edition

Authors: Walter McNicholas
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323708807
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, edited by Dr. Walter T. McNicholas in collaboration with Consulting Editor, Teofilo Lee-Chiong, is devoted to Sleep and Driving. Topics include: Sleep Restriction, Sleep Hygiene, and Driving Safety; Shift Work; The Economic Burden of Sleepy Drivers; Sleepiness, Sleep Apnea, and Driving Risk; Screening for Sleepiness and Sleep Disorders in Commercial Drivers; Assessment of Sleepiness in Drivers; Technology to Detect Driver Sleepiness; Sleepiness and Driving: Benefits of Treatment; Vehicle and Highway Adaptations to Compensate for Sleepy Drivers; Sleepiness and Driving: The Role of Government Regulation; and Sleep and Transportation Safety: Role of the Employer.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323708807

About the Authors

Walter McNicholas Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.