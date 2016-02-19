Sleep and the Maturing Nervous System contains manuscripts presented at a conference on Sleep and the Maturing Nervous Systems, held at the Allenberry Inn in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania on June 21-24, 1970. The program is divided into five sessions: The Maturation of Neural Elements; Neurochemical Factors in Maturation of Sleep Behavior; Development of EEG and Activity Patterns in Relation to Sleep; Development of Reflex Patterns in Sleep; and Developmental Aspects of Normal and Abnormal Sleep Behavior. Organized into 19 chapters, the book begins by discussing the ontogenetic studies ranging from analyses of excitability properties and synaptic processes in single immature cortical neurons to structure-function correlations in developing cortical neuronal subsystems. This is followed by significant topics on the mutual relevancy between brain maturation and the ontogeny of sleep-wakefulness behavior. Additional aspects of the book focus on the developmental implications of conditions that might lead to the establishment of normal and abnormal sleep behavior in maturing organisms. A discussion on the problem of the mechanisms that underlie the unique distribution of behavior states at any particular age and during any particular experimental manipulation is provided along with a comparison of sleep behavior features between normal and mentally retarded subjects of the same age. This book will be of value to researchers and scientists interested in both the genetic and environmental factors determining the brain maturation and its relevancy in sleep and wakefulness.

Table of Contents



List of Participants

Preface

The Maturation of Neural Elements

1 Principles of Synaptogenesis and Their Application to Ontogenetic Studies of Mammalian Cerebral Cortex

Comparative Neuronal Morphogenesis and Synaptogenesis in Immature Cerebral Cortex: Functional Implications

Excitability Properties of Dendrites of Immature Cortical Neurons

Correlation Synaptogenesis and Evoked Potentials of Immature Cerebral Cortex

Comments

References

2 The Development of Synapses in the Rat Cerebellar Cortex

Text

References

Invited Discussion (Chapter 1 and 2) by Guenter H. Rose

References

General Discussion (Chapter 1 and 2)

References

3 Maturing Neuronal Subsystems: The Dendrites of Spinal Motorneurons

Techniques

Results

Discussion

Conclusion

References

Invited Discussion by Paul D. Coleman

References

General Discussion

References

Neurochemical Factors in the Maturation of Sleep Behavior

4 Coordination between Excitation and Inhibition: Development of the GABA System

Introduction

Cerebellum

The GABA System in the Cerebellum of the Developing Chick

GABA in Other Vertebrate Neuronal Systems

Comment

References

General Discussion

5 Contributions of Differential Housing to Brain Development: Some Implications for Sleep Behavior

Text

References

General Discussion

6 The Role of Biogenic Amines in Sleep

Text

References

General Discussion

References

7 Developmental Changes in Neurochemistry during the Maturation of Sleep Behavior

Text

References

General Discussion

References

8 Maturation of Neurobiochemical Systems Related to the Ontogeny of Sleep Behavior

Text

References

Development of EEG and Activity Patterns in Relation to Sleep

9 Development of Wakefulness-Sleep Cycles and Associated EEG Patterns in Mammals

Interspecies Similarities

Interspecies Differences

References

10 The Basic Rest-Activity Cycle and Sleep: Developmental Considerations in Man and Cats

Text

Discussion

References

11 Development of States in Infants

Components of State

Development of State Variables

Development of Sleep States

Sleep and Waking States

Animal Studies

Conclusions

References

Invited Discussion: by Nathaniel Kleitman

Reference

Invited Discussion by David R. Metcalf

References

General Discussion

References

Development of Reflex Patterns in Sleep

12 The Somatosensory Cerebral Evoked Potentials of the Sleeping Human Newborn

Immaturity of the Human Brain at Birth

Evoked Potentials in REMS and SWS

Comparison with Vertex Responses

Amplitude of Evoked Potentials in Sleep States

The Effect of Intervals Between Stimuli

Conclusions and Summary

References

Invited Discussion by Mortimer G. Rosen

References

General Discussion

13 Patterns of Reflex Excitability during the Ontogenesis of Sleep and Wakefulness

Introduction

Brain Stem Reflex Activity in the Kitten

Discussion

References

Invited Discussion by Dennis J. McGinty

References

Development of Early Motor Activity in the Monkey

Selected Bibliography

General Discussion

References

14 Patterns of Reflex Behavior Related to Sleep in the Human Infant

The Definition of State

Statement of the Problem

Proprioceptive and Vestibular Reflexes

Exteroceptive Skin Reflexes

Acoustic Orienting Response

Discussion

References

Invited Discussion by F. J. Schulte

References

Invited Discussion by Elliot D. Weitzman

Reference

General Discussion

Reference

Developmental Aspects of Normal and Abnormal Sleep Behavior

15 Sleep Deprivation and the Organization of the Behavioral States

Independent Processes in the States of Vigilance

The Dynamism of Sleep States and Total Sleep Deprivation

Selective Deprivation on Rapid Eye Movement Sleep

Dissociative Aspects of Sleep and Wakefulness: Implications for Selective and Total Sleep Deprivation

Conclusions

References

Invited Discussion by Howard P. Roffwarg

Reference

General Discussion

References

16 Development of Sleep Patterns in Autistic Children

Clinical Considerations

Neurophysiological Considerations

Developmental Considerations

Sleep Studies in Normal Subjects

Sleep Studies in Autistic Children

Central Vestibular Mechanisms

Conclusion

Summary

References

17 Sleep in Mental Retardation

Quantitative Variations of the Sleep Stages

Relationship of Etiology to Sleep Variables in the Mentally Retarded

Qualitative Variations

Genetic Aspects of Sleep

The Eye Movements of Sleep

Summary

References

18 Maternal Toxemia, Fetal Malnutrition, and Bioelectric Brain Activity of the Newborn

Subjects

Methods

Results

Discussion

Summary

References

General Discussion

References

19 Summary and Concluding Remarks

Historical Background

Some Attempted Definitions

Some Comments on Works in This Volume

Some General Comments

References

Subject Index

