Sleep and The Maturing Nervous System
1st Edition
Description
Sleep and the Maturing Nervous System contains manuscripts presented at a conference on Sleep and the Maturing Nervous Systems, held at the Allenberry Inn in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania on June 21-24, 1970. The program is divided into five sessions: The Maturation of Neural Elements; Neurochemical Factors in Maturation of Sleep Behavior; Development of EEG and Activity Patterns in Relation to Sleep; Development of Reflex Patterns in Sleep; and Developmental Aspects of Normal and Abnormal Sleep Behavior.
Organized into 19 chapters, the book begins by discussing the ontogenetic studies ranging from analyses of excitability properties and synaptic processes in single immature cortical neurons to structure-function correlations in developing cortical neuronal subsystems. This is followed by significant topics on the mutual relevancy between brain maturation and the ontogeny of sleep-wakefulness behavior. Additional aspects of the book focus on the developmental implications of conditions that might lead to the establishment of normal and abnormal sleep behavior in maturing organisms. A discussion on the problem of the mechanisms that underlie the unique distribution of behavior states at any particular age and during any particular experimental manipulation is provided along with a comparison of sleep behavior features between normal and mentally retarded subjects of the same age.
This book will be of value to researchers and scientists interested in both the genetic and environmental factors determining the brain maturation and its relevancy in sleep and wakefulness.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Preface
The Maturation of Neural Elements
1 Principles of Synaptogenesis and Their Application to Ontogenetic Studies of Mammalian Cerebral Cortex
Comparative Neuronal Morphogenesis and Synaptogenesis in Immature Cerebral Cortex: Functional Implications
Excitability Properties of Dendrites of Immature Cortical Neurons
Correlation Synaptogenesis and Evoked Potentials of Immature Cerebral Cortex
Comments
References
2 The Development of Synapses in the Rat Cerebellar Cortex
Text
References
Invited Discussion (Chapter 1 and 2) by Guenter H. Rose
References
General Discussion (Chapter 1 and 2)
References
3 Maturing Neuronal Subsystems: The Dendrites of Spinal Motorneurons
Techniques
Results
Discussion
Conclusion
References
Invited Discussion by Paul D. Coleman
References
General Discussion
References
Neurochemical Factors in the Maturation of Sleep Behavior
4 Coordination between Excitation and Inhibition: Development of the GABA System
Introduction
Cerebellum
The GABA System in the Cerebellum of the Developing Chick
GABA in Other Vertebrate Neuronal Systems
Comment
References
General Discussion
5 Contributions of Differential Housing to Brain Development: Some Implications for Sleep Behavior
Text
References
General Discussion
6 The Role of Biogenic Amines in Sleep
Text
References
General Discussion
References
7 Developmental Changes in Neurochemistry during the Maturation of Sleep Behavior
Text
References
General Discussion
References
8 Maturation of Neurobiochemical Systems Related to the Ontogeny of Sleep Behavior
Text
References
Development of EEG and Activity Patterns in Relation to Sleep
9 Development of Wakefulness-Sleep Cycles and Associated EEG Patterns in Mammals
Interspecies Similarities
Interspecies Differences
References
10 The Basic Rest-Activity Cycle and Sleep: Developmental Considerations in Man and Cats
Text
Discussion
References
11 Development of States in Infants
Components of State
Development of State Variables
Development of Sleep States
Sleep and Waking States
Animal Studies
Conclusions
References
Invited Discussion: by Nathaniel Kleitman
Reference
Invited Discussion by David R. Metcalf
References
General Discussion
References
Development of Reflex Patterns in Sleep
12 The Somatosensory Cerebral Evoked Potentials of the Sleeping Human Newborn
Immaturity of the Human Brain at Birth
Evoked Potentials in REMS and SWS
Comparison with Vertex Responses
Amplitude of Evoked Potentials in Sleep States
The Effect of Intervals Between Stimuli
Conclusions and Summary
References
Invited Discussion by Mortimer G. Rosen
References
General Discussion
13 Patterns of Reflex Excitability during the Ontogenesis of Sleep and Wakefulness
Introduction
Brain Stem Reflex Activity in the Kitten
Discussion
References
Invited Discussion by Dennis J. McGinty
References
Development of Early Motor Activity in the Monkey
Selected Bibliography
General Discussion
References
14 Patterns of Reflex Behavior Related to Sleep in the Human Infant
The Definition of State
Statement of the Problem
Proprioceptive and Vestibular Reflexes
Exteroceptive Skin Reflexes
Acoustic Orienting Response
Discussion
References
Invited Discussion by F. J. Schulte
References
Invited Discussion by Elliot D. Weitzman
Reference
General Discussion
Reference
Developmental Aspects of Normal and Abnormal Sleep Behavior
15 Sleep Deprivation and the Organization of the Behavioral States
Independent Processes in the States of Vigilance
The Dynamism of Sleep States and Total Sleep Deprivation
Selective Deprivation on Rapid Eye Movement Sleep
Dissociative Aspects of Sleep and Wakefulness: Implications for Selective and Total Sleep Deprivation
Conclusions
References
Invited Discussion by Howard P. Roffwarg
Reference
General Discussion
References
16 Development of Sleep Patterns in Autistic Children
Clinical Considerations
Neurophysiological Considerations
Developmental Considerations
Sleep Studies in Normal Subjects
Sleep Studies in Autistic Children
Central Vestibular Mechanisms
Conclusion
Summary
References
17 Sleep in Mental Retardation
Quantitative Variations of the Sleep Stages
Relationship of Etiology to Sleep Variables in the Mentally Retarded
Qualitative Variations
Genetic Aspects of Sleep
The Eye Movements of Sleep
Summary
References
18 Maternal Toxemia, Fetal Malnutrition, and Bioelectric Brain Activity of the Newborn
Subjects
Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
References
General Discussion
References
19 Summary and Concluding Remarks
Historical Background
Some Attempted Definitions
Some Comments on Works in This Volume
Some General Comments
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148351