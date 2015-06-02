Sleep and Psychiatry in Children, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 10-2

Following their issue on Sleep and Psychiatry in Adults, Drs. John Herman and Max Hirshkowitz have assembled an expert panel of authors in the topic of Sleep and Psychiatry in Children. Articles include:Kleine-Levin Syndrome;Sleep in Patient with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder;ADHD and Sleep: Diagnosis and Treatment; Relations Between Sleep, Personality, Behavioral Problems, and School Performance in Adolescents;Anxiety Disorders and Sleep in Children and Adolescents;Emotional and Cognitive Impact;REM Sleep Behavior Disorder in Children, Melatonin Treatment in Children with Developmental Disabilities and more!