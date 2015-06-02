Sleep and Psychiatry in Children, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 10-2
1st Edition
Authors: John Herman
eBook ISBN: 9780323389075
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323389068
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd June 2015
Description
Following their issue on Sleep and Psychiatry in Adults, Drs. John Herman and Max Hirshkowitz have assembled an expert panel of authors in the topic of Sleep and Psychiatry in Children. Articles include:Kleine-Levin Syndrome;Sleep in Patient with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder;ADHD and Sleep: Diagnosis and Treatment; Relations Between Sleep, Personality, Behavioral Problems, and School Performance in Adolescents;Anxiety Disorders and Sleep in Children and Adolescents;Emotional and Cognitive Impact;REM Sleep Behavior Disorder in Children, Melatonin Treatment in Children with Developmental Disabilities and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 2nd June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389075
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323389068
About the Authors
John Herman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UT Southwestern
