Sleep and Psychiatry in Adults, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 10-1

Drs. John Herman and Max Hirshkowitz have assembled an expert panel of authors in the topic of Sleep and Psychiatry in Adults. Articles include: Sleep Deprivation and Circadian Disruption; Sleep Disturbances in Depression; Interventions for Sleep Disturbance in Bipolar Disorder; Sleep and Mood During Pregnancy and the Postpartum Period,Sleep Disturbances and Suicide Risk; Insomnia and Anxiety, Interconnectedness of Psychological Suymptoms, Personality Traits, and Sleep Disruption; Sleep in Schizophrenia; Post-traumatic Stress Disorder and Sleep; Benzodiazepine and Benzodiazepine Receptor Agonists for Insomnia and Anxiety; Non-benzodiazpine GABA A1 Receptor Agonists for Insonmia; CBT for Insomnia and Depression; Hypnosis for Insomnia in Patients with Depression and Anxiety; and Bright Light Therapy for Seasonal Affective Disorders.