Sleep and Performance,An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323683609

Sleep and Performance,An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 15-1

1st Edition

Editors: Anne Germain Rachel Markwald
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323683609
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, guest-edited by Drs. Rachel Markwald and Anne Germain, focuses on Sleep and Performance. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong. Articles include: Work productivity and sleep issues; Sleep apnea and performance; Sleep and athletic performance: the role of untreated sleep issues in sports; Early detection of sleep disorders in safety critical jobs; Insomnia and performance; Exercise for improving insomnia symptoms: implications on performance; Sleep and athletic performance: sleep and visuomotor performance; Brain stimulation for improving sleep and memory; Prevalence of sleep disorders in students and academic performance; PTSD/TBI, Sleep, and Military Operational Performance; New technology for measuring sleep and assessing sleep disorders: implications for public health and safety; and Use of hypnotic medications on learning and memory consolidation.

