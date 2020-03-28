Sleep and Performance,An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 15-1

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, guest-edited by Drs. Rachel Markwald and Anne Germain, focuses on Sleep and Performance. This issue is one of four selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong. Articles include: Work productivity and sleep issues; Sleep apnea and performance; Sleep and athletic performance: the role of untreated sleep issues in sports; Early detection of sleep disorders in safety critical jobs; Insomnia and performance; Exercise for improving insomnia symptoms: implications on performance; Sleep and athletic performance: sleep and visuomotor performance; Brain stimulation for improving sleep and memory; Prevalence of sleep disorders in students and academic performance; PTSD/TBI, Sleep, and Military Operational Performance; New technology for measuring sleep and assessing sleep disorders: implications for public health and safety; and Use of hypnotic medications on learning and memory consolidation.