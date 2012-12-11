Sleep and Neurorehabilitation, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455758425, 9781455758432

Sleep and Neurorehabilitation, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 7-4

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Castriotta Mark Wilde
eBook ISBN: 9781455758432
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455758425
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2012
This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Guest Edited by Richard Castriotta, MD of the University of Texas, will focus on Sleep and Neurorehabilitation. Article topics will include TBI and Sleep, Circadian Rhythm Disorders, Insomnia, and Stroke and Sleep.

English
© Saunders 2012
Saunders
9781455758432
9781455758425

About the Authors

Richard Castriotta Author

University of Texas

Mark Wilde Author

University of Texas Medical School at Houston

