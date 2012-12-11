Sleep and Neurorehabilitation, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 7-4
1st Edition
Authors: Richard Castriotta Mark Wilde
eBook ISBN: 9781455758432
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455758425
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Description
This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Guest Edited by Richard Castriotta, MD of the University of Texas, will focus on Sleep and Neurorehabilitation. Article topics will include TBI and Sleep, Circadian Rhythm Disorders, Insomnia, and Stroke and Sleep.
About the Authors
Richard Castriotta Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas
Mark Wilde Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical School at Houston
