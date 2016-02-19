Sleep & Dreaming
1st Edition
Origins, Nature and Functions
Sleep and dreaming are manifestations in higher organisms of a fundamental 'circadian rhythm' of inactivity-activity. During the past thirty years, research has provided a great deal of new information about the phenomenom and phenomenology of sleep, and the relationship between sleep and wakefulness. This book aims to describe, organise and interpret some of this new knowledge in order to stimulate a greater appreciation of the role of sleep and dreaming in human adaptation. The study of sleep and dreaming provides a very special perspective on human functioning. It stands in direct contrast to more traditional paradigms utilised in psychology that place the locus of explanation of human behaviour in the 'external environment'
(partial) Physiological nature of REM sleep
Origin and development of REM sleep
Information processing during REM sleep
Motivational characteristics of REM sleep
Theoretical implications
Determinants of dream recall
Physiological context of REM dreaming
Pre-sleep determinants of dream content
Individual differences in dream content
Dreaming as a determinant of adaptation
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293547
D. Cohen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at Austin, Texas, USA
H. J. Eysenck
@qu:Ambitious and well-written...has clarity of expression and a range of knowledge...also sufficiently comprehensive and lucid to serve as a broad introduction to the whole area and as a textbook for advanced undergraduate or graduate students.
Contemporary Psychology