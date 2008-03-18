Sleep and Disorders of Sleep in Women, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 3-1

This valuable resource is devoted specifically to sleep disorders in women and explores the following topics: sleep and the menstrual cycle; circadian rhythms and shiftworking women; the impact of premenstrual syndrome (LLPDD) and dysmeonorrhoea on sleep; polycyctic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and obstructive sleep apnea; sleep disturbed by pain from endometriosis, fibromylagia, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS); breast cancer and fatigue; sleep disruption during pregnancy; pregnancy and sleep-disordered breathing; socio-cultural considerations and sleep practices in the pediatric population; practical therapeutic options for women with insomnia; menopausal sleep disturbances; the circuitous route to diagnosing sleep disorders in women; and healthcare utilization and benefits of improved awareness for sleep disorders.