Sleep and Disorders of Sleep in Women, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416058717, 9780323429696

Sleep and Disorders of Sleep in Women, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 3-1

1st Edition

Authors: Helen Driver
eBook ISBN: 9780323429696
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th March 2008
Page Count: 240
Description

This valuable resource is devoted specifically to sleep disorders in women and explores the following topics: sleep and the menstrual cycle; circadian rhythms and shiftworking women; the impact of premenstrual syndrome (LLPDD) and dysmeonorrhoea on sleep; polycyctic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and obstructive sleep apnea; sleep disturbed by pain from endometriosis, fibromylagia, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS); breast cancer and fatigue; sleep disruption during pregnancy; pregnancy and sleep-disordered breathing; socio-cultural considerations and sleep practices in the pediatric population; practical therapeutic options for women with insomnia; menopausal sleep disturbances; the circuitous route to diagnosing sleep disorders in women; and healthcare utilization and benefits of improved awareness for sleep disorders.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323429696

Helen Driver

