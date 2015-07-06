Sleep and Circadian Rhythms in the ICU, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 31-3

This issue provideds a comprehensive update to Sleep Medicine in the Intensive Care Unit, with editor Vipin Malik assembling a line-up of key topics such as:Sleep Neurobiology and Critical Care Illness,Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome and Respiratory Failure,Obstructive Sleep Apnea,Non-Invasive Ventilation in Critically Ill Patients,Restless Leg Syndrome,Sleep and Endocrine System,Congestive Heart Failure and Central Sleep Apnea,Circadian Dysrhythmias,Neuromuscular Disorders and Sleep in Critically Ill Patients, Perioperative Issues and Sleep Disordered Breathing, Seizures, and more!