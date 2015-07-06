Sleep and Circadian Rhythms in the ICU, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 31-3
1st Edition
Authors: Vipin Malik
eBook ISBN: 9780323390934
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323390927
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th July 2015
Description
This issue provideds a comprehensive update to Sleep Medicine in the Intensive Care Unit, with editor Vipin Malik assembling a line-up of key topics such as:Sleep Neurobiology and Critical Care Illness,Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome and Respiratory Failure,Obstructive Sleep Apnea,Non-Invasive Ventilation in Critically Ill Patients,Restless Leg Syndrome,Sleep and Endocrine System,Congestive Heart Failure and Central Sleep Apnea,Circadian Dysrhythmias,Neuromuscular Disorders and Sleep in Critically Ill Patients, Perioperative Issues and Sleep Disordered Breathing, Seizures, and more!
About the Authors
Vipin Malik Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National Jewish
