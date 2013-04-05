Sleep and Anesthesia, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773305, 9781455773572

Sleep and Anesthesia, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 8-1

1st Edition

Authors: Frances Chung
eBook ISBN: 9781455773572
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773305
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th April 2013
This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Guest Edited by Frances Chung, MBBS FRCPC of the University of Toronto, will focus on Sleep and Neurorehabilitation. Article topics will include Sleep and Anesthesia; Neurobiology, Medicine, and Society; Upper airway, OSA and anesthesia ; Positions, sleep and anesthesia; Sleep Deprivation, OSA and inflammation; Preoperative Screening for OSA; and PAP therapy for perioperative patients.

About the Authors

Frances Chung Author

Toronto Western Hospital

