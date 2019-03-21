Sleep and ADHD
1st Edition
An Evidence-Based Guide to Assessment and Treatment
Description
Sleep and ADHD begins with an overview of sleep (normal sleep, sleep cues, developmental phases, etc.) and continues with the epidemiology of ADHD and sleep problems, including medical issues (e.g. sleep apnea), parasomnias, behavioral insomnias (i.e. limit setting, sleep onset association disorders, circadian rhythm disorders and anxiety-related insomnia). It then covers the etiology of sleep problems, including the role of sleep hygiene and habits, the developing child, and the role of stimulants and medications used in the management of ADHD sleep problems. As the first book of its kind, users will find this reference an invaluable addition to the literature on ADHD.
Key Features
- Covers both the pharmacological and non-pharmacological management of sleep problems
- Addresses sleep issues in younger children, but also addresses adolescents and adults
- Discusses the impact of sleep problems on the family as well as the child with ADHD
- Reviews the evidence around the neurobiology of sleep and systems regulating sleep in ADHD
Readership
Clinicians and researchers in the area of developmental psychology, pediatrics, psychiatry, neurology, social work, and behavioral therapists
Table of Contents
- Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder: An overview
2. Overview of sleep in children
3. Epidemiology and etiology of behavioral insomnias, circadian rhythm disorders and parasomnias in ADHD
4. Epidemiology and etiology of medical sleep problems in ADHD
5. Healthy sleep practices (sleep hygiene) in children with ADHD
6. ADHD medications and sleep
7. Child and family impacts of sleep problems in children and adolescents with ADHD
8. Assessing sleep problems in ADHD
9. Pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment of insomnias, parasomnias, and circadian rhythm disorders associated with ADHD
10. Treatment of medical (sleep breathing disorders, restless legs syndrome, periodic limb movement disorder, and narcolepsy) sleep problems in ADHD
11. The triple threat of sleep, adolescence, and ADHD
12. Sleep in adults with ADHD – etiology, impact and treatments
13. New frontiers: Neurobiology of sleep in ADHD
14. Future research directions in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and sleep
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 21st March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141816
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141809
About the Editor
Harriet Hiscock
Professor Hiscock is a clinician researcher with 18 years of research and clinical experience, based at the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute, The Royal Children’s Hospital, and the Department of Paediatrics, University of Melbourne. In her clinical practice she manages sleep problems in infants, typically developing children and children with neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD and autism. She has led 8 randomized controlled trials of sleep interventions in children including the first trial of a behavioural sleep intervention in children with ADHD, published in the highly prestigious British Medical Journal (2015). She is a member of the Australasian Sleep Association, the Sleep Health Foundation GP Education sub-committee, and is an expert content adviser on sleep and management of sleep problems for the Australian government’s evidence-based website Raising Children Network (> 2.5 million hits/year).
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Community Child Health, Royal Children's Hospital, Parkville, Victoria, Australia
Emma Sciberras
Associate Professor Sciberras is a clinical psychologist and researcher based in the School of Psychology at Deakin University and the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute. She is funded by the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council to grow a research program focused on improving outcomes for young people with ADHD. Associate Professor Sciberras coordinated the ADHD Assessment Clinic at The Royal Children’s Hospital, Victoria for over 10 years. In her clinical practice she manages sleep problems in in children and adolescence, both in typically developing children and children with neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD. She has contributed to and led 5 randomised controlled trials of sleep interventions in children and of her ~80 publications the majority focus on ADHD and/or sleep. She is an expert content adviser for the Australasian Sleep Health Foundation and the Raising Children Network.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Psychology, Deakin University, Melbourne Burwood Campus, Victoria, Australia