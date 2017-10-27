Slatter's Fundamentals of Veterinary Ophthalmology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323443371, 9780323510103

Slatter's Fundamentals of Veterinary Ophthalmology

6th Edition

Authors: David Maggs Paul Miller Ron Ofri
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323443371
eBook ISBN: 9780323510103
eBook ISBN: 9780323510141
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th October 2017
Page Count: 584
Description

Learn to recognize, diagnose, and manage a wide range of common ocular conditions with Slatter’s Fundamentals of Veterinary Ophthalmology, 6th Edition. This thoroughly updated text provides the latest, most practical information on structure and function of the eye, the ophthalmic examination and diagnostic techniques, medical and surgical management of ocular disease, and management of ocular emergencies. Enhanced and logically organized coverage includes dogs, cats, horses, livestock, birds, and exotic pets. In addition, over 1,000 color photos and illustrations accurately depict ocular conditions encountered in practice and demonstrate diagnostic and surgical techniques. Edited by three of the most revered authorities in the field of veterinary ophthalmology, this reference is an essential aid to successful veterinary practice and education.

Key Features

  • Clinical Tips boxes such as "The Controversy Remains", "Did You Know?", "Look Again", and "Note" offer helpful practice advice and facts.

  • UPDATED Additional species added to the exotics chapter include birds, small mammals, and others.

  • A team of internationally respected veterinary ophthalmologists provide comprehensive, clinical expertise in all areas needed to evaluate, diagnose, manage, and monitor a patient with ophthalmic disease.

  • Practical, clinically focused coverage provides a one-stop diagnostic guide to ophthalmic disease in small and large animals including dogs, cats, horses, livestock (cows, sheep, goats), birds, and exotic pets.

  • Chapters on equine, livestock, and exotic pet ophthalmology written by specialists in these fields for the most clinically relevant coverage.

Table of Contents

1. The Eye and Vision
2. The Ophthalmic Examination and Diagnostic Testing
3. Ophthalmic Medications and Therapeutics
4. Principles of Ophthalmic Surgery
5. Diseases of the Orbit
6. Diseases of the Eyelids
7. Diseases of the Conjunctiva
8. Diseases of the Third Eyelid
9. Diseases of the Lacrimal System
10. Diseases of the Cornea and Sclera
11. Diseases of the Uvea
12. The Glaucomas
13. Diseases of the Lens
14. Diseases of the Vitreous
15. Diseases of the Retina
16. Neuroophthalmic Diseases
17. Ophthalmic Emergencies
18. Equine Ophthalmology
19. Livestock Ophthalmology
20. Exotic Pet and Avian Ophthalmology

APPENDIX Breed Predisposition to Eye Disorders
Glossary
Index

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323443371
eBook ISBN:
9780323510103
eBook ISBN:
9780323510141

About the Author

David Maggs

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Comparative Ophthalmology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California Davis

Paul Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Comparative Ophthalmology, University of Wisconsin, School of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Surgical Sciences

Ron Ofri

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Veterinary Ophthalmology, Koret School of Veterinary Medicine, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Rehovot, Israel

