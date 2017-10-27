Slatter's Fundamentals of Veterinary Ophthalmology
6th Edition
Description
Learn to recognize, diagnose, and manage a wide range of common ocular conditions with Slatter’s Fundamentals of Veterinary Ophthalmology, 6th Edition. This thoroughly updated text provides the latest, most practical information on structure and function of the eye, the ophthalmic examination and diagnostic techniques, medical and surgical management of ocular disease, and management of ocular emergencies. Enhanced and logically organized coverage includes dogs, cats, horses, livestock, birds, and exotic pets. In addition, over 1,000 color photos and illustrations accurately depict ocular conditions encountered in practice and demonstrate diagnostic and surgical techniques. Edited by three of the most revered authorities in the field of veterinary ophthalmology, this reference is an essential aid to successful veterinary practice and education.
Key Features
- Clinical Tips boxes such as "The Controversy Remains", "Did You Know?", "Look Again", and "Note" offer helpful practice advice and facts.
- UPDATED Additional species added to the exotics chapter include birds, small mammals, and others.
- A team of internationally respected veterinary ophthalmologists provide comprehensive, clinical expertise in all areas needed to evaluate, diagnose, manage, and monitor a patient with ophthalmic disease.
- Practical, clinically focused coverage provides a one-stop diagnostic guide to ophthalmic disease in small and large animals including dogs, cats, horses, livestock (cows, sheep, goats), birds, and exotic pets.
- Chapters on equine, livestock, and exotic pet ophthalmology written by specialists in these fields for the most clinically relevant coverage.
Table of Contents
1. The Eye and Vision
2. The Ophthalmic Examination and Diagnostic Testing
3. Ophthalmic Medications and Therapeutics
4. Principles of Ophthalmic Surgery
5. Diseases of the Orbit
6. Diseases of the Eyelids
7. Diseases of the Conjunctiva
8. Diseases of the Third Eyelid
9. Diseases of the Lacrimal System
10. Diseases of the Cornea and Sclera
11. Diseases of the Uvea
12. The Glaucomas
13. Diseases of the Lens
14. Diseases of the Vitreous
15. Diseases of the Retina
16. Neuroophthalmic Diseases
17. Ophthalmic Emergencies
18. Equine Ophthalmology
19. Livestock Ophthalmology
20. Exotic Pet and Avian Ophthalmology
APPENDIX Breed Predisposition to Eye Disorders
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 27th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323443371
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510103
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510141
About the Author
David Maggs
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Comparative Ophthalmology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California Davis
Paul Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Comparative Ophthalmology, University of Wisconsin, School of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Surgical Sciences
Ron Ofri
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Veterinary Ophthalmology, Koret School of Veterinary Medicine, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Rehovot, Israel