Skin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729582001

Skin

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729582001
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Skin - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series begins by detailing the medical and consulting knowledge required of a General Practitioner and also discusses aetiology, symptomatology and management plans of systems-based conditions, together with an evidence-based discussion of the therapeutic options available for the treatment. Approaches covered include specific lifestyle advice, nutrition, herbs and supplements, mind–body therapies, and manual therapies

English
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Churchill Livingstone Australia
Kerryn Phelps

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

