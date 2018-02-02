Skin Disease-Diagnosis & Treatment:First South Asia Edition-E-book
1st Edition
Description
Get practical guidance from renowned dermatologist Dr. Thomas Habif and his expert team of co-authors in this user-friendly, focused text. Written specifically for the non-specialist, this easy-to-follow reference offers precisely the diagnostic and treatment information you need to quickly identify the 250 skin disorders you’re most likely to see. It’s an ideal resource for any medical practitioner who’d rather treat than refer patients with skin disease, as well as an excellent review for board preparation.
Key Features
Table of Contents
1 Topical Therapy
2 Eczema
3 Urticaria
4 Acne, Rosacea and Related Disorders
5 Psoriasis and Other Papulosquamous Diseases
6 Bacterial Infections
7 Sexually Transmitted Infections
8 Viral Infections
9 Fungal Infections
10 Exanthems and Drug Reactions
11 Hypersensitivity Syndromes and Vasculitis
12 Infestations and Bites
13 Vesicular and Bullous Diseases
14 Connective Tissue Diseases
15 Light-Related Diseases and Disorders Of Pigmentation
16 Benign Skin Tumors
17 Premalignant and Malignant Non-Melanoma Skin Tumors
18 Nevi and Malignant Melanoma
19 Vascular Tumors and Malformations
20 Hair and Nail Diseases
21 Neonatal Disease
22 Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Disease
23 Lasers in Dermatology
24 Leishmaniasis
25 Leprosy (Hansen’s Diseases)
Appendices
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 692
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 2nd February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131248997
About the Author
Thomas Habif
Thomas P. Habif, MD, Clinical Professor of Surgery (Dermatology Section), Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Hanover, NH, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor (Dermatology), Department of Surgery, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hanover and Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA