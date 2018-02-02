Skin Disease-Diagnosis & Treatment:First South Asia Edition-E-book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131248997

Skin Disease-Diagnosis & Treatment:First South Asia Edition-E-book

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Habif
Paperback ISBN: 9788131248997
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd February 2018
Page Count: 692
Description

Get practical guidance from renowned dermatologist Dr. Thomas Habif and his expert team of co-authors in this user-friendly, focused text. Written specifically for the non-specialist, this easy-to-follow reference offers precisely the diagnostic and treatment information you need to quickly identify the 250 skin disorders you’re most likely to see. It’s an ideal resource for any medical practitioner who’d rather treat than refer patients with skin disease, as well as an excellent review for board preparation.

Key Features

 

  • Comprehensive yet concise, bullet-point format provides classification of primary, secondary, and special lesions, pediatric considerations, clinical pearls to guide decision making, and more.

  • Disorders Index at the front of the book speeds you quickly to a desired topic, and the dermatologic drug formulary and "differential diagnosis by anatomical region and lesion" guide provide rapid access to essential clinical information.

  • Easy-to-understand schematics indicate disease distribution across the body (from rare to common) for each key disorder.

    • Table of Contents

    1 Topical Therapy
    2 Eczema
    3 Urticaria
    4 Acne, Rosacea and Related Disorders
    5 Psoriasis and Other Papulosquamous Diseases
    6 Bacterial Infections
    7 Sexually Transmitted Infections
    8 Viral Infections
    9 Fungal Infections
    10 Exanthems and Drug Reactions
    11 Hypersensitivity Syndromes and Vasculitis
    12 Infestations and Bites
    13 Vesicular and Bullous Diseases
    14 Connective Tissue Diseases
    15 Light-Related Diseases and Disorders Of  Pigmentation
    16 Benign Skin Tumors
    17 Premalignant and Malignant Non-Melanoma Skin Tumors
    18 Nevi and Malignant Melanoma
    19 Vascular Tumors and Malformations
    20 Hair and Nail Diseases
    21 Neonatal Disease
    22 Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Disease
    23 Lasers in Dermatology
    24 Leishmaniasis
    25 Leprosy (Hansen’s Diseases)
    Appendices
    Index

    Details

    No. of pages:
    692
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier 2018
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Elsevier
    Paperback ISBN:
    9788131248997

    About the Author

    Thomas Habif

    Thomas P. Habif, MD, Clinical Professor of Surgery (Dermatology Section), Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Hanover, NH, USA

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Adjunct Professor (Dermatology), Department of Surgery, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hanover and Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA

