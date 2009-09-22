Skin Cancer, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712155

Skin Cancer, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 17-3

1st Edition

Authors: Patrick Byrne
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712155
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd September 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Topics include: Evaluation and initial management of the patient with facial skin cancer; Nonmelanomatous skin cancer; Mohs, Malignant melanoma; Local flaps – bilobed, rhombic, forehead, melolabial; Options for the management of scalp defects; Defects of the nose; Eyelid defects; Ear defects; Defects of the lips; Cheek defects; Secondary procedures to improve flap appearance.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712155

About the Authors

Patrick Byrne Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor and Director, Division of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.