Skin Cancer, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 17-3

Topics include: Evaluation and initial management of the patient with facial skin cancer; Nonmelanomatous skin cancer; Mohs, Malignant melanoma; Local flaps – bilobed, rhombic, forehead, melolabial; Options for the management of scalp defects; Defects of the nose; Eyelid defects; Ear defects; Defects of the lips; Cheek defects; Secondary procedures to improve flap appearance.