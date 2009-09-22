Skin Cancer, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 17-3
1st Edition
Authors: Patrick Byrne
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712155
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd September 2009
Description
Topics include: Evaluation and initial management of the patient with facial skin cancer; Nonmelanomatous skin cancer; Mohs, Malignant melanoma; Local flaps – bilobed, rhombic, forehead, melolabial; Options for the management of scalp defects; Defects of the nose; Eyelid defects; Ear defects; Defects of the lips; Cheek defects; Secondary procedures to improve flap appearance.
About the Authors
Patrick Byrne Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Director, Division of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
