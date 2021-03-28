Skin and Soft Tissue Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 35-1
1st Edition
Description
With collaboration of Consulting Editor Dr. Helen Boucher, Guest Editor Dr. Henry Chambers has assembled expert authors to provide current clinical reviews on the diagnosis and treatment of soft tissue and skin infections. Articles are specifically devoted to the following topics: Mimics of Skin and Soft Tissue Infections; Cellulitis; Staphylococcal Skin and Soft Tissue Infections; Necrotizing Fasciitis, Clostridial Skin and Soft Tissue Infections, and Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome; Skin Infections from Bites; Skin and Soft Tissue Infections in Intravenous Drug Users; Gram-negative Skin and Soft Tissue Infections; Skin and Soft Tissue Infections in Diabetics; Skin and Soft Tissue Infections in Non-HIV Immunocompromised Hosts; Approach to the Patient with a Skin and Soft Tissue Infection; and Decolonization of Staphylococcus aureus. Readers will come away with the clinical information needed to improve outcomes in patients with soft tissue and skin infections.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323791380
About the Editor
Henry.F.Chip. Chambers
