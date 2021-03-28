Skin and Soft Tissue Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323791380

Skin and Soft Tissue Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 35-1

1st Edition

Editor: Henry.F.Chip. Chambers
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323791380
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

With collaboration of Consulting Editor Dr. Helen Boucher, Guest Editor Dr. Henry Chambers has assembled expert authors to provide current clinical reviews on the diagnosis and treatment of soft tissue and skin infections. Articles are specifically devoted to the following topics: Mimics of Skin and Soft Tissue Infections; Cellulitis; Staphylococcal Skin and Soft Tissue Infections; Necrotizing Fasciitis, Clostridial Skin and Soft Tissue Infections, and Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome; Skin Infections from Bites; Skin and Soft Tissue Infections in Intravenous Drug Users; Gram-negative Skin and Soft Tissue Infections; Skin and Soft Tissue Infections in Diabetics; Skin and Soft Tissue Infections in Non-HIV Immunocompromised Hosts; Approach to the Patient with a Skin and Soft Tissue Infection; and Decolonization of Staphylococcus aureus. Readers will come away with the clinical information needed to improve outcomes in patients with soft tissue and skin infections.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323791380

About the Editor

Henry.F.Chip. Chambers

