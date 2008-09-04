Skin Aging Handbook

Anti-aging products are undergoing exceptional growth in the cosmetics industry far beyond that of general cosmetics. This book is the only available text that assembles the key pieces developers need to produce new breakthroughs for a growing market that demands quicker and more effective results. It also focuses much needed attention on the biochemical and clinical differences between Caucasian and other skin types.

Beginning with detailed descriptions of the forces driving the anti-aging market, this unique book provides readers with all the tools necessary to further research, develop, market, and sell novel products. Recent discoveries on the molecular level and novel methods of skin aging assessment are detailed as well as the state of the rapidly changing global regulatory environment. The formulation approaches of major cosmetics companies are presented as are their techniques for measuring skin aging in vitro and in vivo, both on the molecular and clinical levels.