Skin Aging Handbook
1st Edition
An Integrated Approach to Biochemistry and Product Development
Table of Contents
Part I: Sociological Implications, Market View and IT Frontiers; Aging Skin in Socio-cultural Perspective; Market Evolution of Topical Anti-aging Treatments; Computer Based Age Progression Methodologies; Part II: Biochemical, Pharmacological and Ethnicity Aspects; Structural and Biochemical Changes in Aging Skin and Their Implications on Skin; Permeability Barrier; Changes in Epidermal Lipids and Sebum Secretion with Aging; Skin disorders of Inflammation and Immune Suppression in Young and Elder: A Special Role for Mast Cells; Cellular Senescence and Skin Aging; Prevention and Treatment of Aging Skin with Topical Anti-oxidants; Skin Aging in the Asian Population; Part III: Product Development; The Use of Natural Compounds and Botanicals in the Development of Anti-aging Skin Care Products; Approaches to the Development of Cosmetic Products to Counter Effects of Skin Aging; The Design and Development of Anti-aging Skin Care Formulations; Part IV: Testing Methodologies; In Vitro Methods to Screen Materials for Anti-aging Effects; Clinical Studies to Demonstrate Improvement of Signs of Aging; Part V: Regulatory Aspects; Cosmetic Anti-aging Formulations - International Regulations; Strategic Regulatory Planning - Key to Success in Anti-aging Cosmetic Product Development
Description
Anti-aging products are undergoing exceptional growth in the cosmetics industry far beyond that of general cosmetics. This book is the only available text that assembles the key pieces developers need to produce new breakthroughs for a growing market that demands quicker and more effective results. It also focuses much needed attention on the biochemical and clinical differences between Caucasian and other skin types.
Beginning with detailed descriptions of the forces driving the anti-aging market, this unique book provides readers with all the tools necessary to further research, develop, market, and sell novel products. Recent discoveries on the molecular level and novel methods of skin aging assessment are detailed as well as the state of the rapidly changing global regulatory environment. The formulation approaches of major cosmetics companies are presented as are their techniques for measuring skin aging in vitro and in vivo, both on the molecular and clinical levels.
Key Features
• Provides philosophical perspective on the growth of the anti-aging market • Covers skin types beyond Caucasian • Provides key pieces for developing and selling new breakthrough products • Includes technology from major cosmetic companies such as Chanel, Avon, Estee lauder and others
Readership
Scientists and technologists, marketing and business people within the cosmetics and personal care industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2008
- Published:
- 4th September 2008
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519799
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515845