Skills to Make a Librarian
1st Edition
Transferable Skills Inside and Outside the Library
Description
The library and information profession builds skills and expertise that cover a wide spectrum. These skills are often desirable in other fields and industries. Likewise, the skills we build before entering the library and information professions can help us as professionals. Skills to Make a Librarian looks at both sides of this equation through a collection of essays by current and former librarians and information professionals who make use of this wide range of cross disciplinary skills.
Key Features
- Chapters written by authors at various points in their careers detailing what skills they have developed outside of librarianship
- Chapter authors discuss skills that have benefited their practice and careers, and how the skills of librarianship fit into life outside libraries
- Authors open up about personal experiences while keeping it professional
Readership
This book will appeal to new practitioners, and to those thinking about entering the field as well as library managers and hiring authorities. It will also appeal to Library and Information professionals who are looking to branch out, explore new and alternative options either concurrently or as a substitute for library and information professions. This content would also appeal to those outside the field looking to recruit information professionals.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures
- List of tables
- Preface
- More than a measure of skills
- Time management and “to do” lists
- Evaluation
- Learning to experiment
- About the editor
- About the contributors
- 1: The benefits of earning a Master of Fine Arts to library leadership
- Abstract
- Introduction
- My path to librarianship
- The MFA workshop format
- How to take and give criticism
- What motivates people
- When to let go of good ideas
- The power of storytelling
- Conclusion
- 2: Transferable skills: from rocks to books
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Transferable skills for librarians and geologists
- Project management
- Facilities care and maintenance
- Disaster preparedness
- Conclusion
- 3: More than just story time: how librarianship prepares you for parenting, and vice versa
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Literature review
- Methodology
- Results
- Discussion
- Future directions of research
- Conclusion
- Appendix 1 Intersection between parenting and librarianship survey text
- 4: From nonprofits to libraries: information-gathering, communication, and relationship-building—skills that transcend fields
- Abstract
- Grant writing and fundraising defined
- Information-gathering
- Knowing the audience/user
- Online research skills
- Librarians online research skills
- Professional development
- Evaluating information
- Information-gathering
- Information curation
- Communication
- Librarians tailor communications
- Relationship-building
- Conclusion
- 5: A head for business and a heart for libraries
- Abstract
- The MLIS—a new beginning
- Head for business
- Reality
- When a door closes, look for a window
- Mourning period
- Life as a records manager
- The records center
- Website design
- Taxonomy
- Process improvement
- Relationships with customers and process partners
- Empowering customers
- 6: Information matters: critical-thinking skills in the library (and out)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Evaluating authoritative sources
- Being aware of bias
- Why information matters
- 7: A biologist adapts to librarianship
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Adaptive management
- Evaluating and writing grant proposals
- Defining research data management plans and metadata guidelines
- Sciences content knowledge
- Scholarly publishing
- Writing and finding technical reports
- Public speaking experience
- Meeting facilitation
- Negotiation
- Project management
- Local government agency culture
- Conclusion
- 8: A librarian prepares: strengthening job performance through theatre practice
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Background
- General skills
- Reference
- Instruction
- Library skills in theatre practice
- Getting involved
- 9: Why a marketing background is a good fit for the library profession
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Marketing and libraries
- Reasons to market libraries
- The need for librarians with marketing skills
- Marketing skills to bring to the library profession
- Marketing skills add value to your resume
- The marketing and communications process for libraries
- Conclusion
- 10: My journey from certified bra fitter to reference librarian
- Abstract
- Introduction
- J. Brannam
- Dillard’s Department Stores
- Army & Air Force Exchange Service
- Reference Service
- Visibility/approachability
- Interest
- Listening/inquiring
- Searching
- Follow-up
- Teaching
- Conclusion
- 11: Thinking about meaning: how to be a philosophical librarian
- Abstract
- Meaning and conceptual analysis in Socratic Philosophy
- Thinking about meaning: Socrates and conceptual analysis
- Finding meaning in a philosophical education
- Applications to librarianship: what is the meaning of our practices?
- Conclusion
- 12: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome aboard!
- Abstract
- Introduction
- How may I help you today?
- You want me to do all that? In 30 minutes?!
- What just broke?
- As we prepare to land …
- 13: Visual literacy meets information literacy: how two academic librarians combined information science, and design in their careers
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Visual literacy
- Design needs in academic libraries
- The authors’ previous experiences
- Mary J. Snyder Broussard
- Judith Schwartz
- Abstract skills
- Conclusion
- 14: Pedagogy for librarians
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Before class: getting ready to teach
- Additional reading
- Articulate learning objectives and base everything—content, activities, assessment—on those objectives
- Additional reading
- Teach less material; move away from what must be “covered”
- Incorporate exercises where students apply what they’ve learned to promote deep rather than surface learning
- In the classroom
- The advance organizer: telling them what you’re going to tell them
- Activate students’ prior knowledge to scaffold their learning
- Additional reading
- Affective learning: how students feel in the classroom is as important as what they’re learning there
- Additional reading
- Classroom management
- Additional reading
- After class: completing the instruction loop
- Additional reading
- Provide prompt, formative feedback
- Articulate your teaching philosophy
- Additional reading
- Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 16th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000656
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081000632
About the Editor
Dawn Lowe-Wincentsen
Dawn Lowe-Wincentsen is the Portland Operations librarian at the Oregon Institute of Technology. She graduated with her MLIS from Louisiana State University in 2003, though she has been in libraries in various forms since her first job as a student assistant in the library at Linfield College in 1996. Dawn has written other various works including co-authoring A Leadership Primer for New Librarians: Tools for Helping Today's Early Career Librarians Become Tomorrow's Library Leaders (2009).
Affiliations and Expertise
Wilsonville Campus Librarian, Oregon Institute of Technology, Portland, OR, USA